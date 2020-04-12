Wreaths are left Saturday at the former Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany. (AP/Jens Meyer)

Buchenwald commemoration quiet affair

WEIMAR, Germany -- The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis' Buchenwald concentration camp passed more quietly Saturday than originally planned, with larger-scale commemorations put on hold because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The director of the Buchenwald memorial, Volkhard Knigge, placed a white rose among wreaths at the site just outside the German city of Weimar, 75 years to the day after U.S. forces liberated the camp on April 11, 1945.

Public gatherings of over two people are currently banned in Germany, but the memorial said individuals were welcome to lay flowers and messages at the fence of the site.

A declaration to mark the anniversary, initiated by local authorities and the Buchenwald memorial and noting that human rights, democracy and freedom "must again and again be defended anew" was posted online.

The governor of Thuringia state, Bodo Ramelow, said a commemoration with survivors will take place when the danger from the pandemic has passed, news agency dpa reported.

U.N. chief urges faiths to join in 'peace'

UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to religious leaders of all faiths on Saturday "to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on our common battle to defeat covid-19."

The U.N. chief said Christians will be celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover, and Muslims will soon begin the holy month of Ramadan, which are usually occasions of communities and families coming together, "of hugs and handshakes and the gathering of humanity."

In trying to celebrate at this time, the secretary-general urged people to remember "the most vulnerable of the vulnerable around the world" in war zones, refugee camps, slums and other places "least equipped to fight the virus."

Guterres also said special thoughts should be given to "heroic health workers on the front lines battling this awful virus -- and for all those working to keep our cities and towns going."

He urged people to "draw strength" from communities of diverse faiths and ethnic traditions uniting "to care for one another."

"Together, we can and will defeat this virus -- with cooperation, solidarity, and faith in our common humanity," Guterres said.

Indonesia inmates riot over virus curbs

MANADO, Indonesia -- Angry inmates set fire to a crowded prison on Indonesia's Sulawesi island during a riot that flared late Saturday over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus, officials said.

Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Tuminting prison in Manado city, the capital of North Sulawesi province, which has capacity for 490 inmates but now has more than 550, said Lukmasono, the head of the provincial office of the Justice and Human Rights group.

Lukmasono, who goes by a single name, a preliminary investigation revealed that many inmates, mostly drug offenders, were angered by restrictions on family visits and were envious after 115 inmates were released early as a coronavirus measure.

They went on a rampage starting fires, and other inmates joined the protest and it turned violent, but there were no reports of deaths, Lukmasono said.

Indonesia has released more than 36,550 inmates in a bid to stop the virus from rampaging through its notoriously crowded prison system, said Rika Aprianti, the directorate general of Corrections at Justice and Human Rights spokesperson.

The ministry said in a decree that the youngest inmates set to have served half their jail terms by December also will be released.

Africans see bias in China virus controls

JOHANNESBURG -- African officials are confronting China publicly and in private over mistreatment of Africans in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, and the U.S. says black Americans have been targeted, too.

Some Africans in the commercial hub have reported being evicted or discriminated against because of coronavirus fears. And a U.S. Embassy security alert on Saturday said that "police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin," and officials have started mandatory testing and self-quarantine for "anyone with 'African contacts.'"

The police and public health bureau in Guangzhou on Tuesday told reporters that officials had responded to rumors that "300,000 black people in Guangzhou were setting off a second epidemic," which "caused panic." Officials said the rumor was untrue.

African diplomats in Beijing have met with Chinese Foreign Ministry officials and "stated in very strong terms their concern and condemnation of the disturbing and humiliating experiences our citizens have been subjected to," Sierra Leone's embassy in Beijing said in a statement Friday, adding that 14 citizens had been put into compulsory 14-day quarantine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday told reporters that China's most urgent task is to prevent "overseas imports" of the virus but acknowledged that "there might be some misunderstandings in the implementation of measures."

