The World in Brief

A Catholic worker prepares for a closed Easter service Sunday at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The church was one of the sites targeted in last year's attacks.

Sri Lanka cardinal forgives '19 attackers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Christians in Sri Lanka celebrated Easter in their homes Sunday, participating in religious services through television as churches remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV stations aired the Easter Vigil and Holy Mass in all three main languages used in the Indian Ocean island nation. But there were no organized events to remember the more than 260 people, mostly Catholics, who were killed in Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka last Easter.

"Last year, some misguided youths attacked us, and we as humans could have given a human and selfish response," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said in his sermon at a Mass celebrated at his home Sunday.

"But we mediated on Christ's teachings and loved them, forgave them and had pity on them," he said. "We did not hate them and return them the violence."

Sri Lanka has been under curfew for most of the past three weeks. The church is planning a private ceremony April 21 -- the anniversary of the 2019 attacks -- to remember the dead.

3 people killed as India, Pakistan clash

SRINAGAR, India -- Tensions between India and Pakistan flared again in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as the archrivals' armies barraged each other with heavy artillery fire, killing at least three civilians, Indian police said.

Each side accused the other of starting the shelling and targeting civilian areas in violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord along the so-called Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

The two nations have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, with both claiming it in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over their competing claims to the Himalayan region.

Shri Ram Ambarkar, an Indian police officer, said three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes at two locations along the Line of Control in the Kupwara area of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Ambarkar said some people were also feared injured as authorities launched a rescue operation amid heavy cross-border shelling in the area.

Since Friday, Pakistan's military has charged India with repeated violations of the cease-fire along the frontier.

A Pakistani army statement said heavy artillery fire by India "deliberately targeted civilians" on the Pakistani side of the border.

The military said Sunday that two people were seriously hurt overnight and had to be evacuated. On Saturday, the Pakistani military said six people were hurt, including a child, when Indian soldiers launched a barrage of rockets and mortars into civilian areas of Pakistan.

The latest fighting has seen the use of heavy artillery targeting civilian areas for the first time this year.

U.S. omission of Gagarin riles up Russia

MOSCOW -- Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.

A post on the State Department's Russian-language page Sunday noted that the first manned spaceflight took place 59 years ago but didn't name the person who performed it.

"Not noting this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch," the Russian ministry said on its own page.

Kosovo pressure on media raises concern

TIRANA, Albania -- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's media freedom representative complained Sunday about the alleged pressure authorities in Kosovo are putting on an ethnic Serb news portal.

Harlem Desir expressed concern after two recent incidents involving KoSSev, an online news site based in Serb-dominated Mitrovica.

Editor Tatjana Lazarevic was briefly arrested Saturday for allegedly violating a curfew that is part of the country's effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Working journalists are supposed to be exempt from the curfew. Lazarevic said she was on her way to a medical center treating covid-19 patients and that she presented her press credential, but police took her in for questioning.



Sailing students aboard the Pelican of London complete their journey Sunday in Cuxhaven, Germany. The group had spent half a year on the ship, crossing the Atlantic Ocean twice.

In the other incident, a top regional ethnic Serb official called out the portal Thursday for livesteaming an online news conference by officials overseeing the virus outbreak and urged KoSSev "not to cause instability by posing political questions," Desir said.

"Journalists play a key role during this health crisis by providing vital information to the public. Access to information and a free working environment are therefore essential and need to be ensured at all times," he said.

