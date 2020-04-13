Adjusting to the new normal

We all are making changes in the way we live. If we go to the store or anywhere in public, we now wear masks. Stores are limiting how many people can come in at a time, and in one place I went this week, there were lines taped on the floor every 6 feet apart. But we are adapting and taking things in stride, and it is making a difference. Some stores have early hours for senior citizens, and since I now am one (how did that happen), I have gone a couple of times early. This week, I got to Sam's before 7 a.m. and there were incredible lines--almost all the way around the store. I should have slept in. I went home instead of going in. Who knew so many old people shop at Sam's?! I went back at 11 and the place was virtually empty. I was in and out in a breeze, and with the scan and go shopping, I didn't even talk to an employee except the one letting me out the door. I then went and picked up my grocery order that i had placed on-line. I just pulled in, they loaded my car and I drove home. I should have had that when I was working, because it sure saved time, although not near as much fun as shopping in the store--but it sure helps keep you on a budget, no impulse buys! I keep hand sanitizer and Chlorox wipes in the car, so I wiped everything down, plus my hands, and I wore a mask the whole time. My daughter now ordered groceries for us online that will be delivered this week! What will they think of next?

I don't know about you, but I have always washed my hands religiously, but nothing like now. I wash with soap and water when at home, but I have hand sanitizer everywhere--in my purse, in my car, on my desk. It dries your hands out so much! I also wipe every light switch, phone receivers, door handles, steering wheel, etc, every other day. We have never been so sanitized!

I did help with the Pulaski County MG plant sale. A friend was in charge and asked if I could help. They also took the new guidelines in stride. The plant list went out online Monday, people ordered online through Tuesday. The volunteers put together the orders and assigned pick-up times. Carol and I were at the front as the cars drove up. We took their names, they popped their trunks, we loaded them up, got their check and off they went.

Social distancing was in place, along with face masks and gloves.

It worked like a charm, and it was such a pretty day. We got to talk plants and be around plants, a win/win for sure. I think the Master Gardeners liked having the opportunity to get out in their cars and get plants too. Limited availability of plants led to plant substitutions, and most of the MG's took that in stride, and were just glad to be talking plants with someone else. We threw in some extra plants to make up the difference, and they left with a smile on their face. I had a great time! The greenhouse committee has had their challenges with all of the changes. All the plants were planted before the virus guidelines even started. Big work days have been cancelled, so they worked one or two at a time to get the plants grown and ready for sale. They decided to move up the sale ahead of schedule, and they still pulled it off in less than a weeks time. Once again, I am impressed with the work ethic of Master Gardener volunteers--the greenhouse committee for working so hard to grow so many great plants, help support their local program and beautify their county! And those that placed orders--supporting the greenhouse committee and honoring their committment!

Just like with everything else, we could not have the big family Easter meal like we normally do, but we did have the immediate family for lunch, just 6 of us. It is so hard not to hug your children, but we tried our best to stay apart. I delivered food to some others. To keep some traditions alive, Clay decided to make our traditional lamb cake in the cast iron lamb mold. He made it on Saturday and it was an epic failure. We called it our deconstructed lamb cake.

We had some other desserts, so I told him not to worry about it, we could use that with strawberries. Since Clay does not like to fail, he decided to give it another go on Sunday. This time he made a pound cake from scratch, and it worked.

He greased the pan like crazy, but a lamb cake we had! No jellybeans, but the peanut M&M's worked as a substitute.

Life goes on. I have always loved the phone and talking on it, but that too has increased. Staying connected with people is important. I somehow think we will have new normals once this is all over. When this will be over is anyone's guess! Stay safe.