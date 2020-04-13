Arkansas storms kill 1, leave nearly 120,000 without power, officials say

Nearly 120,000 people remained without power Monday morning after severe storms moved through Arkansas, killing at least one person and downing trees, power lines and some structures, officials said.

Entergy reported 119,553 outages shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to an online outage map provided by the utility. North Little Rock Electric said several areas remained without power, affecting several dozen residents.

In Jefferson County, a Redfield man was pronounced dead early Monday after a tree fell onto his home as a line of strong storms lashed the central part of the state, Coroner Chad Kelley said.

According to Kelley, Clayton M. Resor, 62, was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. by Deputy Coroner April Davis. Kelley said Resor's home, located in the 2700 block of Arkansas Highway 365, was struck by a tree that fell about 10 p.m. Sunday night. He said Resor died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Melody Daniel said no other injuries were reported.

At least eight of the state’s counties reported widespread damage or power outages, including Franklin, Bradley, Jefferson and Ouachita counties, according to Daniel. The damage was all due to strong winds felling power lines, power poles and trees, she said.

In El Dorado, the city’s fire department reported wind demolished a storage building at one of its stations.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler said no state correctional facilities reported any storm damage. Delta, Cummins, Varner, Tucker and Tucker Max reported outages, though each facility has generators to provide power in the meantime, according to Daniel.

The National Weather Service said several daily rainfall records were broken, including a 143-year-old record in Monticello. Hot Springs Memorial Field and the Stuttgart Airport also reported record-breaking totals.

Dale Ellis contributed to this story