The Nation in Brief

Robin Shatzkes, 12, gets some help from her father, Danny, as she tries to get her kite airborne Sunday on the Coney Island Beach in New York. (AP/Seth Wenig)

CDC suspects Mardi Gras tied to crisis

NEW ORLEANS -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an influx of tourists for Mardi Gras in February may have been a reason why Louisiana experienced a higher rate of covid-19 cases than other Southern states.

In a report posted Friday, the CDC says population density might play "a significant role in the acceleration of transmission" of the coronavirus. And it said Louisiana experienced a "temporarily high" population density because of Carnival season visitors.

It also noted the season ended Feb. 25 -- well before federal calls to discourage mass gatherings in mid-March.

Louisiana reported at least 34 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll in the state to 840. The number of known cases reached more than 20,500 Sunday.

Photo by Star Tribune

Colleen and Jon Juffer make their way along a trail Sunday around Staring Lake in Eden Prairie, Minn. (AP/Star Tribune/Carlos Gonzalez)

But officials say the rate of hospitalizations, while still increasing, has slowed. The number hospitalized in the state was 2,084 on Sunday, up a bit from 2,045 on Saturday. And the number of patients using ventilators continued dropping: 458 on Sunday were on ventilators, the health department said, down from 470 a day earlier.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said widespread ongoing public cooperation with state and local mandates against public gatherings has helped lead to the slowing rate in hospitalizations.

The extent of public cooperation was on display at St. Louis Cathedral in the heart of the French Quarter. Archbishop Gregory Aymond led a livestreamed Easter Mass in St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on Sunday.

Still, some defied the mandates. The Rev. Tony Spell touted an Easter service Sunday morning at the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge. The number attending was unclear from a Facebook video. Spell's services have at times drawn hundreds.

Biden wins Alaska Democratic primary

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Joe Biden has won the Alaska Democrats' party-run presidential primary, beating Sen. Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden beat Sanders Saturday 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates but after ending his bid for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote in primaries and caucuses, according to Democratic National Committee rules. Sanders is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, which is why the AP allocated four delegates to Sanders in Alaska.

Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to the count by The Associated Press.

Sanders suspended his campaign this week but said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that haven't yet voted. He aims to collect delegates as part of an effort to influence the party's platform at this year's Democratic National Convention.

Kansas City probes 46th homicide of '20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot on Easter Sunday.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Daniel Washington, the Kansas City Star reported.

A Kansas City police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers responded to a 3 a.m. Sunday call about a shooting in Kansas City's Midtown area. Police found Washington inside a vehicle but were told the shooting happened roughly 2miles away.

The shooting marks Kansas City's 46th homicide this year, according to the newspaper.

Police are asking for tips about the homicide.

Texas abortion issue hits Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Abortion clinics in Texas late Saturday asked the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clinics filed an emergency motion asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month that bars non-essential medical procedures so that medical resources can go to treating coronavirus patients. Texas' attorney general has said that providing abortions other than for an immediate medical emergency would violate the order.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday allowed abortions to proceed in cases where a woman would be beyond 22 weeks pregnant, the legal limit for abortions in Texas, on April 22, the day after the governor's order barring non-essential medical procedures is set to expire.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

But the appeals court order blocked for now medication abortions, which are allowed in Texas during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/13/2020