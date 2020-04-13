Marriage Licenses

Adam Brandt, 39, and Jennifer Stevens, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Sidney Fitzgerald, 31, and Natasha Reed, 32, both of Mansfield.

Cole Tittle, 29, and Destiny Evans, 26, both of Webbers Falls, Okla.

Eric Leckie, 38, and Lois Kendrick, 31, both of Van Buren.

Maurilio Lorenzo, 39, of Fort Smith, and Nancy Guix, 24, of Van Buren.

Gregory Carter, 59, and Stacia Miranda, 45, both of Fort Smith.

Jimmie Bynum Jr., 26, and Amber O'Leary, 28, both of Van Buren.

Douglas Harlan, 31, and Courtnee Boerjan, 29, both of Alma.

Phillip Grist, 37, and Dovie Tabor, 33, both of Van Buren.

Diane Wilson, 59, and Gina Barker, 55, both of Van Buren.

Kenneth Davis, 29, and Sierra Jenkins, 23, both of Roland, Okla.

Brandon Hewitt, 19, and Kacee Frayer, 20, both of Fayetteville.

Joshua Piercefield, 27, and Christi Salazar, 30, both of Mulberry.

Billy Hibbert Jr., 52, and Michelle Jones, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Joshua Waldrop, 23, of Muldrow, Okla., and Heather Craig, 23, of Barling.

Ryan Pointer, 22, and Andrea Konert, 23, both of Alma.

Kevin Garrison, 41, and Stephanie York, 27, both of Poteau, Okla.

Victor Davison, 49, and Roxsandra Stockton, 37, both of Wister, Okla.

Jonathan Lovelace, 25, and Mary Win, 25, both of Van Buren.

Jason Sidler, 45, and Aleshia Evans, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Steven Trent, 47, and Melissa Whitmire, 48, both of Greenwood.

Juan Duarte, 59, and Holly Dominguez, 49, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Christopher Duboise, 43, and Carrie Wright, 45, both of Hackett.

Danny Saltkill, 50, and Andrea Frump, 48, both of Van Buren.

Jason Reynolds, 43, and Tara Vaughn, 54, both of Claremore, Okla.

Jerry Mullen, 44, of Lawton, Okla., and Serena Sherod, 50, of Tecumseh, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

20-251 Ana Vargas v. Wilian Arbuez.

20-72 Robert Robertson v. Alice Robertson.

20-253 Erin Flanagan v. Lonny Flanagan.

20-254 Blanca Reyes v. Alejandro Recinos.

20-255 Yenifer De Arevalo v. Carlos Arevalo-Orellana.

20-256 Christian Ireland v. Vanessa Ireland.

20-257 Savana Blume v. Christopher Blume Jr.

20-258 Elizabeth Cochran v. Richard Cochran.

20-259 Kristin Sims v. Jason Beckes.

20-260 Carlos Ramirez v. Amber Medrano.

20-261 Myda Chavez-Torres v. Jose Torres.

20-262 Matthew Dubar v. Kimberly Cropsey.

20-263 Justin Yauger v. Abigail Yauger.

20-264 Vanessa Guzman v. Alex Guzman.

20-265 Makinzie Middleton v. Tracey Middleton.

20-266 Douglas Lubbe v. Krashawna Lubbe.

GRANTED

19-914 Leigh Ann Osburn v. Brian Osburn.

20-10 Kristina Kelly v. Glen Kelly Jr.

20-17 Alysha Serbout v. Jeremy Serbout.

20-66 Ellen Doling v. Michael Doling.

20-73 Ashley Guthrie v. Justin Guthrie.

20-76 Crystal Magee v. Brandin Magee.

20-148 Jessica Lewallen v. Stephen Lewallen.

20-154 Cody Moore v. Holly Moore.

20-158 Savanh Luong v. Khan Luong.

