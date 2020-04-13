Fauci talks of economy reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that whenever restrictions ease, “We know that there will be people who will be getting infected. I mean, that is just reality.” (AP file photo)

WASHINGTON -- The United States' top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the economy in parts of the country could have a "rolling reentry" as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected with the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said he "can't guarantee" that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Rather than flipping a switch to reopen the entire country, Fauci said, a gradual process will be required based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the U.S. and on the availability of rapid, widespread testing. Once the number of people who are seriously ill sharply declines, officials can begin to "think about a gradual reentry of some sort of normality, some rolling reentry," he said.

In some places, he said, that might occur as soon as May. "We are hoping that, at the end of the month, we could look around and say, 'OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on?' If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down," Fauci said.

Whenever restrictions ease, he said, "We know that there will be people who will be getting infected. I mean, that is just reality."

Social-distancing guidelines imposed by President Donald Trump are set to expire April 30. He is eager to restart the economy, which has stalled because most Americans are under orders to stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

Increased testing would allow authorities to identify, isolate and trace the contacts of people who are newly infected, Fauci said.

Trump has denied continuing problems with the coronavirus testing that's available, including shortages and long wait times for people to learn results. He's also resistant to the idea of more widespread testing, saying last week that "it's unnecessary" and that "vast areas of our country don't need this."

Fauci said that, had mitigation efforts been put in place earlier than they were in the U.S., "it would have had an impact," but that many different factors are involved. "It's very complicated," he said.

Speaking about the prospects of Americans physically going to polling places in November, Fauci said he hopes voting in person can take place.

"I believe that if we have a good, measured way of rolling into this, steps toward normality, that we hope, by the time we get to November, that we will be able to do it in a way which is the standard way," he said.

"However -- and I don't want to be the pessimistic person -- there is always the possibility, as we get into next fall, and the beginning of early winter, that we could see a rebound" in virus cases, he said.

SCIENTISTS' VIEW

Other scientists have echoed Fauci's call for a gradual reopening, where restrictions can be ramped up or down.

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington institute that created widely cited projections of virus-related deaths, said studies show that lifting restrictions at the end of this month would lead to a rebound in the number of infections. Because states don't really have the capability to deal with a high volume of new cases, he said, "by July or August we could be back in the same situation we are now."

Before making a decision, officials need to examine whether a state has reached its peak and then allow several weeks of continued closures until fuller testing and contact tracing can be put in place, Murray said. But even then, he said, states would have to be mindful of putting in place controls to stem "importation" of the virus from other states.

"Maybe some states can open up mid-May, but we have to be very careful and make sure we don't lose all the effort the American people have put into closures by premature opening," he said.

The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, said any decision about reopening must be "data-driven." He declined to say whether a May 1 date for rethinking closures was realistic.

"It is a target, and obviously we're hopeful about that target, but I think it's just too early to be able to tell that," he said.

Hahn said that "the safety and welfare of the American people" has to come first.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force "are really looking at this from a balanced approach," Hahn said . "There is an urgency around this, but I have not received political pressure to have FDA make one decision versus another."

Current testing protocols are not strong enough to quickly quell any resurgence, said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

"I think it'll be too soon to open the country on May 1," Inglesby said, although he added that there may be parts of the U.S. that are "ready for some limited reopenings" at that point.

"If we're not careful when we ease social distancing, we'll re-create the conditions that existed back in early March," he said.

"We need to be able to have the capacity so if someone says, 'I feel like I'm getting a flu or pneumonia,' they can walk into a clinic or a hospital or a testing center and get that test that day and get the results hopefully that day so they can be in isolation, so that we can identify their contacts," he said.

A return to normal "will not be a step function, like throwing the transfer switch from generator to grid," said Dr. Craig Smith, chair of the Department of Surgery at New York-Presbyterian's Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

"The greatest single challenge facing everyone in the world is restoration of confidence," Smith wrote Sunday in a blog post, adding that "We must educate people on how to assess risk-benefit balance in varying situations."

LEADERS CAUTIOUS

Despite his frequent talk about the topic, Trump doesn't have the authority to order that businesses, schools and other institutions be reopened. Most of that power lies in the hands of governors and mayors, who by and large have been much more reluctant to set any early deadlines.

On Sunday, several stressed the need to wait and see.

"Any sort of an economic reopening or recovery depends first and foremost on a complete health care recovery," Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a similar stance, saying authorities "cannot open up the economy until we make sure that we've got all the health care controls in place."

"That means widespread testing, contact tracing, and we've got to see not just a flattening of the curve, but a bending down," she said, adding that "we're trending in the right direction here in Chicago."

"The question is how fast we can get enough tests up to speed," said Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland. He said he has set no "artificial deadline."

Murphy said the risks of reopening too soon are dangerously high. "And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently," he said.

Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle, said that "it would be more devastating to Seattle to reopen and then have a resurgence."

"We have to be as smart about reopening as we were not smart about preventing this in the first place," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; by Laura King of The Los Angeles Times; and by Ros Krasny and Hailey Waller of Bloomberg News.

