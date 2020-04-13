Five inmates briefly escape Texarkana facility, officials say

Five inmates briefly escaped a Texarkana facility on Sunday but were quickly taken back into custody, a state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said.

The escape happened at about 5 p.m. at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center, said Dina Tyler, spokeswoman for the agency. Several facility residents piled jackets and trash on a cart and set it ablaze, setting off a fire alarm, she said.

According to Tyler, the residents created the distraction so they could then kick out plexiglass in the kitchen area's back door and make their escape. Though two managed to get several blocks away, all five were reportedly caught by 5:30 p.m.

“They didn’t get very far at all,” Tyler said.

The escapees were Michael Scott Batchelor, Harley Lee Tuell, Brandon Lee Joseph, Ryan Allen Cox and Wesley Miller, according to a news release issued Monday by the agency. All will be transferred to the Division of Correction and placed in a more secure facility, the release states.

Tyler said the escape wasn’t likely timed to accompany the storms that swept through much of the state, killing one and leaving thousands without power. She said the escapees probably sought to leave the facility while it was still light and an opportunity was present.

Regardless, escape attempts do happen from time to time.

“They don’t always think about the consequences,” she said. “It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it was a horrible idea.”

The spokeswoman said the escapees may be charged with second-degree escape, though the decision will be made by a prosecutor.