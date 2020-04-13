Sections
Hendrix College student to compete in Jeopardy! College Championship semifinals

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Hendrix College student Joe Coker (left), with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Coker will appear on the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9. (Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

A Hendrix College student will compete in the semifinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship in an episode set to be broadcast Tuesday.

Joe Coker, a junior, won his initial matchup against a Northwestern University freshman and a University of Southern California sophomore.

He will face off in the semifinals against sophomores from the University of Mississippi and the University of Minnesota.

The episode will air at 4:30 p.m. on KATV.

