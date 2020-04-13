Hendrix College student to compete in Jeopardy! College Championship semifinals

Hendrix College student Joe Coker (left), with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Coker will appear on the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9. (Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
A Hendrix College student will compete in the semifinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship in an episode set to be broadcast Tuesday.
Joe Coker, a junior, won his initial matchup against a Northwestern University freshman and a University of Southern California sophomore.
He will face off in the semifinals against sophomores from the University of Mississippi and the University of Minnesota.
The episode will air at 4:30 p.m. on KATV.
