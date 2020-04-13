Here we go again on that rollercoaster

Many people turned on the home AC this week when temperatures neared 90 degrees for the first full week of April! I did not succumb, but had fans blowing everywhere. Now we have freeze warnings for much of Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many gardeners jumped the gun and have already planted tomatoes, peppers, tropical hibisicus and heat-loving summer annuals. These summer plants don't like temperatures in the 40's much less 30's, so covering is advised. What do you cover with? There is no rain in the near forecast so you could use sheets, but it would be best to try to prop the sheets up so the weight doesn't damage young plants, and allowing some air flow under your covering would help.

Anything that will fit over the plant will protect it. You can use plastic or a tarp, but it should not touch the plants. Leave an air pocket.

Clear plastic will need to be removed before the sun is its full glory or it will heat things up too much.

I also use empty flower pots and cardboard boxes inverted, with the flaps weighed down. I don't have anything new to cover, because I did not plant anything yet that is cold-sensitive, but I do have blackberries in bloom, and azaleas in bloom. If we get close to freezing or we have a frost, damage may occur.



According to the National Weather Service frost occurs under several conditions:

Clear skies lead to radiational cooling, allowing the greatest amount of heat to exit into the atmosphere.

Calm to light winds prevent stirring of the atmosphere, which allows a thin layer of super-cooled temperatures to develop at the surface. These super-cooled temperatures can be up to 10 degrees cooler than 4-5 feet above the surface. For example, if conditions are favorable, air temperatures could be 36 F, but the air in contact with the surface could be 30 degrees or colder.

Cool temperatures, with some moisture, that promote ice crystal development. If the super-cooled, freezing temperatures can cool to the dew point, frost could develop on exposed surfaces.

A local study done on frost formation relating temperature to dew point has these guidelines for frost: temperatures from 38 to 42 F can lead to patchy frost, 33 to 37 areas of frost, and 32 and below widespread frost/freeze. Note that the study did not factor in other considerations to frost, such as sky cover and wind speeds.

Local topography has a large role in determining if and where frost develops. Cold air will settle in the valleys since it is heavier than warm air, therefore frost conditions are more prone in these regions. Valleys also shelter the area from stronger winds, enhancing the potential for frost.

So, in a nutshell, we have the potential for frost this week, and depending on where you live will determine how cold it gets. If we have a clear, still night, frost can be worse than if it is overcast and windy. But to be on the safe side, cover anything tender.



In looking at the weather for the week ahead, it looks like this may be the end of the cold, but who knows with our weather. Since there is also no rain in the forecast (WOOHOO) until the weekend, I plan to start planting.

