Hot Springs man, 25, dead after stabbing, police say

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. ( Richard Rasmussen)
Hot Springs police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night that left one man dead.
Officers responded to a stabbing call around 8:40 p.m. at CHI St. Vincent Hospital, according to a news release. There, they learned 25-year-old Shelton Mitchell, of Hot Springs, had been stabbed at 410 Oakwood St., police said.
Mitchell died of his injuries in the hospital. A person of interest in the homicide has been interviewed, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.