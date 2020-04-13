Hot Springs man, 25, dead after stabbing, police say

Hot Springs police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 8:40 p.m. at CHI St. Vincent Hospital, according to a news release. There, they learned 25-year-old Shelton Mitchell, of Hot Springs, had been stabbed at 410 Oakwood St., police said.

Mitchell died of his injuries in the hospital. A person of interest in the homicide has been interviewed, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.