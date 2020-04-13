• Tim Miranda, a 43-year-old software company manager from Chelmsford, Mass., has been donating what he would have spent on gas and lunch to two charities after the coronavirus pandemic forced him to work from home.

• Elaine Katzenberger, CEO of City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, wrote in a post on the store's website that "I want everyone to know that we are incredibly grateful" after a GoFundMe campaign for the independent bookstore raised more than $400,000 from nearly 9,000 contributors.

• Christopher Parris, 39, of Atlanta was charged with wire fraud after attempting to sell 125 million nonexistent respirator masks and other personal protective equipment to the Department of Veterans Affairs, federal authorities said.

• Dana Thornhill, 49, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, was arrested after an armed standoff at a church in Huachuca City, Ariz., and faces charges in the sexual abuse of multiple children over several years in nearby Sierra Vista, authorities said.

• Jorge Colina, Miami's police chief, said his agency doesn't condone or accept profiling of any kind and that an internal investigation was being launched after video surfaced of Armen Henderson, a black doctor known for testing the homeless for the coronavirus, being handcuffed outside his home by a police sergeant.

• Jody Smith, a Houston man who wanted to help his son, Brandon, celebrate his 12th birthday while stuck at home, received thousands of responses on Twitter after he posted an image of Brandon holding a hand-drawn map of the world and asked people to reply with their locations.

• Julia Betz, 23, who was one of thousands of Germans who are returning home on flights chartered by the German government after being stuck in New Zealand during a nationwide lockdown, said, "It's been a different vacation, but it's been a great experience anyway."

• Komi Koutche, 43, a former finance minister of Benin who is living in the U.S., was sentenced in absentia by a Benin court to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $165,000 for money laundering and embezzlement of more than $141 million in state funds.

• Alex Batista, 28, who along with his brother owns the Deli-licious delicatessen in the Glendale neighborhood of Queens in New York City, said that "mostly we're just staying open, trying to help out the community" since the city imposed a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

