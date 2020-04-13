IN THEIR WORDS Emily Banks

EMILY BANKS
SCHOOL Alma High School
PARENTS David and Dona Banks
SIBLINGS Rachel and Sarah Banks
SPORTS YOU PLAY Soccer
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning against Vilonia
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend Harding University and major in physical therapy
FAVORITE PLAYLIST Any Harry Styles songs
FAVORITE FOOD Chicken nuggets
FAVORITE TV SHOW Grey's Anatomy
FAVORITE MOVIE How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
TWITTER HANDLE no twitter
ROLE MODELS Patti Webb - athletic trainer
INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Sturdivant and Coach Work
FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Patti Webb - athletic injury assessment
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Finishing off school and starting a career in physical therapy
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has prevented me from finishing my senior season of soccer but it has also given me the opportunity to work out some of the imperfections in my playing technique.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'll miss the team the most. We're all a big family who have similar goals.
In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.
Print Headline: IN THEIR WORDS