IN THEIR WORDS Emily Banks

EMILY BANKS

SCHOOL Alma High School

PARENTS David and Dona Banks

SIBLINGS Rachel and Sarah Banks

SPORTS YOU PLAY Soccer

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning against Vilonia

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend Harding University and major in physical therapy

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Any Harry Styles songs

FAVORITE FOOD Chicken nuggets

FAVORITE TV SHOW Grey's Anatomy

FAVORITE MOVIE How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

TWITTER HANDLE no twitter

ROLE MODELS Patti Webb - athletic trainer

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Sturdivant and Coach Work

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Patti Webb - athletic injury assessment

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Finishing off school and starting a career in physical therapy

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has prevented me from finishing my senior season of soccer but it has also given me the opportunity to work out some of the imperfections in my playing technique.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'll miss the team the most. We're all a big family who have similar goals.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/13/2020