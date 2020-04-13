Little Rock woman shot in arm while riding in vehicle on Colonel Glenn Road, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was shot in the arm Saturday while riding in a vehicle on Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock police said.

Taushell Rawls, 23, was riding in the front passenger seat of a Honda Accord early Saturday morning when a black car with two males inside pulled up alongside hers, according to a police report.

Someone from inside the other vehicle began firing gunshots, she told police, and she was struck in the arm.

Officers met Rawls around 1 a.m. at Baptist Health-Little Rock where she was treated for injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police were unable to find a crime scene, and a detailed description of the suspected shooters was not available in the report.