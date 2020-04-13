Here are your mystery plants revealed for this week:

Mystery Plants Week of April 6

April 8 - Japanese knotweed, Asian Knotweed, or Mexican bamboo plant.

I learned this plant originally as Polygonum cuspidatum, then Fallopia japonica,and now its Latin name has changed again—it is Reynoutria japonica. Whatever you call it, it is invasive--or can be. The plant in the picture has only been that size for several years, so it must be sitting on a rock. Normally the plant can grow up to 6-10 feet tall. It spreads by rhizomes and can set seeds, which can germinate. It dies back to the ground in the winter, but usually reappears the following spring much stronger than it was before.

Someone guessed Painter’s Pallette which is related, but a bit better behaved at a mature height of 2 feet tall. Painter’s Palette is Persicaria virginiana.



April 9 Banana Shrub –

The Latin name used to be Michelia figo, but has now changed to Magnolia figo. This evergreen shrub has creamy yellow flowers that smell like a ripe banana.

It is hardy from central Arkansas southward. It is slow-growing but can eventually reach a height of 6-8 feet and almost as wide.

It is going to do best in partial shade with protection from hot afternoon sun. It does like even moisture, particularly in the summer.



April 10 Otto Luyken Laurel –

Prunus laurocerasus ‘Otto Luyken’ is a more compact version of a cherry laurel. The plant only grows to about 4 feet tall but can be as wide as 6-8 feet over time.

It has beautiful white flowers in the spring, and sporadically in the fall. I know of people who have it in some afternoon sun and it does fine, but in our heat it would prefer partial shade. I have seen it as a fill shrub in pretty heavy shade as well and it does great. It may not have as many flowers in heavy shade, but it does bloom.

