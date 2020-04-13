In this screengrab provided by NBC, Tom Hanks delivers his monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live" from his home in Los Angeles, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. “Saturday Night Live” tried its first “quarantine version" of the comedy show, with Hanks, one of the first celebrities to disclose he had the coronavirus, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the comedy show's entire cast phoning in with jokes from home. (NBC via AP)

• Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to disclose he had the coronavirus, hosted the first "quarantine version" of Saturday Night Live, with Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the comedy show's entire cast phoning in with jokes from home. After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy show returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulating other late-night hosts who have abandoned studios and audiences for DIY merriment amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It is good to be here, though it also very weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live at home," Hanks said, speaking from his kitchen. "It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL's whole thing." Hanks, in a close-cropped haircut he said was done for a movie, announced last month that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. They recuperated while in Australia. On the show, the Oscar winner said he had to get used to learning his temperature in degrees Celsius, where 36 was good but 38 was bad, "like Hollywood treats female actresses." The world's new way of keeping in contact -- Zoom meetings -- was ripe for satire. The show's "cold open" showed all cast members arrayed in an onscreen gallery familiar to many working from home. "Live from Zoom," Kate McKinnon said. "It's sometime between March and August."

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. A federal judge has rejected a request to unseal criminal charges against Assange that were mistakenly revealed in another case. In a ruling issued Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said that free-press advocates seeking to unseal the charges have no proof Assange has actually been charged. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

• Julian Assange's partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and she issued a plea for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic. Assange has been imprisoned at London's Belmarsh prison since police dragged him out of the embassy a year ago. He is awaiting a May 18 hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges over the activities of WikiLeaks. In a video uploaded onto YouTube, Stella Moris said she met Assange in 2011 when she helped out his legal team and that they got together four years later. Moris says their children are 3-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max. Moris said in a statement last month in support of Assange's bail application that she had gone "to great lengths to shelter our children from the climate that surrounds him." Assange respected her wish for privacy, she wrote in the statement dated March 24 and seen by The Associated Press. Moris said she decided to make the statement a day after the British government put the country under lockdown, because "our lives are on the brink and I fear that Julian could die." The extradition hearing is fixed for May 18 after a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court rejected calls for an adjournment until September because of the virus pandemic.

