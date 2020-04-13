Officials go online, face virus questions

Seated at a table about 6 feet apart, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other officials took to the internet Friday to answer the public's questions about the coronavirus.

The pandemic has resulted in an array of orders from the Little Rock mayor's office aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, including a 9 p.m. curfew and a ban on vehicle caravans.

Scott, along with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, spent part of Friday's virtual town hall meeting -- which aired on the city's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as cable access Channel 11 -- explaining why they made the decisions they made, as well as what they do and don't have the power to do.

Little Rock and North Little Rock officials have taken advantage of online platforms in recent weeks to educate residents about the cities' responses to the virus and the medical reality of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Such platforms provide officials another way to interact with targeted audiences without having direct contact, as well as to reinforce directives that promote social distancing as a way to limit the spread of the virus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In response to a submitted question asking why Little Rock could not issue its own stay-at-home order, Scott cited the text of the emergency proclamation signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 11, specifically a clause that gives the state secretary of health sole authority over "all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout the state."

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith is shown in this file photo.

"In the state of Arkansas under the state emergency order, a mayor cannot unilaterally issue a shelter-in-place order due to the commerce restriction in the governor's state-of-emergency order," Scott said.

He said the city instead has found creative ways to limit gatherings.

One resident submitted a question about what the city is doing to address crowding on popular bike trails across the Arkansas River, and another commented that city parks seem to be sparsely used while state parks outside the Little Rock metropolitan area seem to have issues with crowding.

Humphrey said the Little Rock Police Department is continually monitoring parks where it's believed there might be large gatherings and is beginning to enforce the state ban on groups of 10 or more people by issuing citations.

"That's not something that we take pride in doing, but we feel because of the danger of covid-19, it's our responsibility to ensure that people understand that this is a very serious pandemic," Humphrey said.

Scott said the city was "going to continue to use every measure possible" to limit social gatherings.

The panel also featured Baptist Health infectious-disease specialist Dr. Amanda Novack, who answered questions about testing and the pandemic's timeline, as well as Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jay Chesshir, who answered questions from business owners about available assistance.

Novack explained that the most common symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, as well as some gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea. But it's not always useful to test people with mild symptoms, she said, and many who become infected will have mild cases that can be treated at home.

"Most of the time, it's not very useful to test someone who doesn't have any symptoms at all because the test isn't very accurate until symptoms develop," Novack said.

She said the Little Rock area has expanded its testing capacity by using commercial reference labs across the country. Tests conducted locally have a faster turnaround time, but the quantity of those tests is lower.

"That capacity is expected to grow, but even while that is still limited, if we need to get someone tested we can still do that," Novack said.

Little Rock had spent $7,210 on public relations in its response to the pandemic as of Tuesday, according to numbers from the city's Finance Department. Public service announcements from the city's campaign urging people to "stay home and tell a friend" have appeared online, as well as on billboards around the city.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith spoke Friday with Dr. Brad Jenkins, chief of emergency medicine at Baptist Health, in the mayor's third coronavirus video news conference.

North Little Rock has used YouTube over the past couple of weeks as a new way to get the message out to the public regarding coronavirus concerns. Smith has used the platform to announce closures, explain city decisions and request that North Little Rock residents buy locally.

"Know where your children are," Smith said Friday. "We haven't had any problems so far, but I know they are getting antsy. I don't want to do a curfew, but if it got bad enough, we certainly would."

Jenkins also used the platform to address some of the misconceptions regarding the coronavirus and explained in greater detail how the virus spreads and how to avoid it.

The medical professional said covid-19 is similar to influenza and has extreme adverse effects on patients with underlying heart conditions, on smokers, on people with cancer and on those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Jenkins also said a majority of people will catch the virus by touching surfaces and then their faces. He also suggested that people take off their shoes before entering their homes as a way to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Metro on 04/13/2020