Officials tout medical gear's arrival in state

A jubilant Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand Sunday to look over the first major shipment of personal protective equipment for medical personnel since the state's first covid-19 patient was confirmed March 11.

Early Sunday morning, six FedEx tractor-trailer rigs lined up at a federal surplus warehouse on Remount Road in North Little Rock and began discharging their cargo of protective gloves, isolation gowns, face masks, and face shields, all bound for health care providers throughout the state.

"You can see this includes the N-95 masks, it includes gowns, it includes gloves, that's much needed," Hutchinson said. "Thus far we have been totally reliant upon what we've received from federal surplus property. This is the first shipment that we have obtained from the $75 million that we have devoted to purchasing the protective equipment for our health care workers, and it comes in just in time."

The arrival of the supplies came on a day when the state announced that another 52 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, state officials say the rate of its spread continues to slow.

The governor said the arrival of the supplies was a relief not just for him, but for health care workers.

"It does take a load off of my mind," he said. "I know what the need is out there, and I know what obstacles [the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences] ... has faced in getting it here, everything from shipping deadlines to competing with other states to getting the production time, and then you didn't believe it until it's physically here in the warehouse, is that right? I mean, I heard the other day that there was a piece of a shipment that came here the other day that was supposed to go to France. I mean, those kinds of mistakes, I literally call it a global jungle where everybody -- states, nations, and the Department of Defense -- is competing for this product. So until it's here, yes, I worried about it."

Hutchinson said much of the tension had to do with the fact that other shipments had been diverted even after they were supposedly bound for Arkansas.

"There was one shipment coming from Germany through Spain that got confiscated in Spain," he said. "They needed the PPE, and it was headed for Arkansas. There's the same thing in China where you get outbid by New York, so this team has done an extraordinary job overcoming every one of those obstacles to get these supplies to Arkansas."

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson thanked Hutchinson for his efforts to secure protective equipment for health care workers in the state.

"This is doing things the right way to protect our health care workers and to save lives," he said. "Forty-nine other states in the U.S. wish they had done it the same way.

"There's a lot of health care workers in Arkansas who are going to sleep easier tonight knowing they have the equipment they need to keep themselves safe while they take care of Arkansans in need," Patterson added.

The shipment was manufactured in various factories in China, then sent to Arkansas in a manner that would not have seemed out of place in a spy thriller, according to Corky Baker, CEO of Stone County Ironworks in Mountain View, and Curtis Broughton, UAMS assistant vice chancellor for supply chain.

"This shipment came to us out of Shanghai on an MD-11 [jet], and we've been working with the governor's people to try and secure as much PPE as possible," Baker said. "This is not what we do, but we had some connections in China, and since we're guerrilla warfare guys, we got on the ground and hustled to try to come up with enough stuff to help the state."

Baker said the shipment being unloaded Sunday represents only about 20% of the goods secured thus far, adding that he anticipates several more shipments coming to the state in the coming weeks.

"It's a lot of goods headed this way," he said.

Baker said his involvement began about six weeks ago when his older son, Michael, a dentist in Springfield, Mo., called and told him that he did not have access to proper protective equipment.

"He told me they were using disposable masks over and over again, and he didn't know what to do," Baker said. "We have an organization on the ground in China and about three days later, one of our guys emailed and said some of our factories are being converted, at the behest of the Chinese government, to mask-making."

With that information, Baker said, he and his son Andrew, who is also his business partner, decided to see whether they could source enough masks to supply every resident of Stone County. Baker said that through contacts he has at the Arkansas Educational Television Network, he made contact with the leadership at UAMS and was asked if he could secure additional equipment for Arkansas health care workers.

Complicating the matter, he said, was an increasingly brittle relationship between the U.S. and Chinese governments.

"The Chinese government has threatened its factories with a soft edict not to ship medical supplies to the United States," Baker said. "So it's very difficult to even find a factory willing to ship it over here."

Andrew Baker said that to get around the edict, he enlisted the help of some of his partners in Guangzhou, China, in an effort to ship supplies to a central internal point before putting the entire shipment on a cargo plane bound for the U.S.

"As we were learning the process and how to interact with these factories overseas as they were being regulated by their own government," Andrew Baker said, "our first few attempts we found that when they learned we were shipping PPE directly to the United States, some of them would just disappear instantly and wouldn't communicate with us any further. We were ghosted."

TRICKY SOLUTION

The solution, Andrew Baker said, was to arrange for all of the supplies to be taken to Guangzhou and consolidated there, then be either transported to Shanghai or sent out to various foreign destinations for eventual shipment to the U.S. Both Bakers said the process was not only nerve-racking, but that success wasn't assured until the whole shipment finally touched down at the Memphis airport.

"Oh, my gosh," Corky Baker said. "Nerve-racking is an understatement. This is probably, I'll sleep tonight, maybe a little bit. Just getting our first load here, it's like the Wild West and there's so much greed over there right now. They're selling stuff right out from underneath you. They are issuing contracts, then tearing the contract up and raising prices, selling it to some other place, or just disappearing. It's insane."

"It's multi-layered," Andrew Baker added. "Some of the factories over there that are happy to deal with us are running into the same issues with their raw materials suppliers. These guys are making it hard for them to get raw materials, they're increasing prices to the factories, which in turn translates to increased cost to get stuff here to the U.S."

Even getting the materials to the U.S. doesn't end the drama, however, as Corky Baker said the federal government has diverted some medical supplies from their intended destinations to different destinations deemed more critical.

"I don't even know how to talk about that part of it because there are situations where the federal government has prioritized, has basically grabbed goods from locations and put them where they thought there was more of an important need," he said. "That has happened, so I think we've all been nervous about that. We're just hoping that we've managed to secure some goods for the people of Arkansas and that we can hang on to them. There's risk everywhere. It's just a risky, risky time."

MULTIPLE PLAYERS

Broughton, assistance vice chancellor over the supply chain at UAMS, said much of the effort to actually bring the supplies into the U.S. came down to relationships forged over 20 years of moving supplies from one place to another. He said the effort to get the supplies moved into the country required the involvement of entities not necessarily involved in medical manufacturing or transport, but that had the reach to put the manufacturing and transportation pieces into place.

"We understand the Baker family may not be a part of the supply chain in traditional health care, but they were in the supply chain in China," Broughton said. "So I knew that we would have the resources to bring this back in a very nontraditional network, so they worked with us to make sure we got the quality of products that we needed."

Broughton said that, because of a 12-hour time difference between the U.S. and China, the effort involved multiple days of 20 hours or more working as a go-between with Chinese manufacturers and U.S. transport operations to ensure that all of the details required to get the needed equipment manufactured, shipped to a central staging area, and transported to the U.S. were met.

"It's a wonderful partnership of many years of health care experience lining up with some unconventional health care suppliers like the Baker family and others to bring product into Arkansas to help our families and our friends," he said.

Broughton said that by the end of the week, enough personal protective equipment should be in the state to give Arkansas a 20- to 30-day supply. But even more important, he said, is the supply chain that has now been created.

"It's not just important to buy product, but it's also important to have production time," he said. "Now we've actually secured production time with the manufacturers who are bringing our product in, so we can continuously source product. We aren't having to keep reinventing the wheel."

Broughton said that will ensure a continual flow of needed medical supplies into the state to replenish what is being used.

VIRUS UPDATE

As of Sunday night, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health, there were a total of 1,280 covid-19 cases confirmed in Arkansas. The Health Department reported that 27 people have died of the disease, and 367 people have recovered.

Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response for the Health Department, said it appears that the state is making progress in flattening the curve of the disease, but she said now is no time to relax the efforts that are being made.

"I wouldn't say we're on the downhill side yet," she said. "We have fewer cases than were initially projected in the models at this point in time, so that's very hopeful. And according to the data I looked at yesterday, the doubling time between the numbers of cases has lengthened to a week, so that tells me that we are flattening the curve."

Dillaha said that is one of the signs that the disease may be beginning to abate, although she stressed that the state is not out of the woods yet.

"I think that's a very hopeful sign. I think it shows the social distancing is having a very beneficial effect," she said. "Of course, this is no time to let up. We're hoping if we can maintain that low level of increase, that will help us avoid having to add hospital beds and ventilators."

Currently, 77 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 29 of those people are on ventilators to assist with breathing, according to the Department of Health. The state reported that 43 of the people who contracted the virus are 17 or younger, 83 are between the ages of 18 and 24, 383 are 25 to 44, 465 are 45 to 64, and 305 are 65 or older.

Females make up 56.9% of those who have tested positive while 43.1% are male. Among those people, 814 are white, 324 are black, 20 are Asian, four are Native American, three are Pacific Islander, three are unknown, and 354 are listed as other.

The county with the highest number of confirmed cases is Pulaski County, with 256. Jefferson County comes in second with 95. Crittenden County has 93 cases, and Garland County has 81. Five counties in Arkansas -- Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, and Montgomery -- had no recorded cases as of Sunday night.

Dillaha said the arrival of protective equipment for health care workers is a welcome bit of news in what has been a grim several weeks in the state.

"That's really good news," Dillaha said. "I think that's very important because health care providers are the group that are most likely to be exposed, and the PPE will go a long way toward making sure that they are kept safe."

