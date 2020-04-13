Residents emerge from lockdown, flock to area parks

Moderate temperatures in central Arkansas over the past several weeks are enticing many residents to go outside and jog in parks.

However, as city officials become more concerned with the covid-19 outbreak, they have tasked law enforcement with enforcing social distancing in the parks.

On Friday, the North Little Rock Police Department tweeted about seeing increased foot traffic from walking, biking and jogging in neighborhoods.

"Please take a moment and review a few pedestrian safety tips to help keep you and your family safe," the post read.

The tweet told pedestrians to follow basic safety tips to avoid being hurt by a driver, but North Little Rock police are also concerned about social distancing, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper.

"Because the weather's getting warmer and we have this covid-19 situation that we're all in, we've been noticing an increase in pedestrian traffic -- walkers, joggers, bicyclists -- in the neighborhoods and on the walking trails in the parks," Cooper said. "So, we have officers conducting extra patrols in that area."

Residents may see an increase in officers on the trail who Cooper said are there to ensure safety and enforce social distancing.

"[They are] just reminding everyone about social distancing should they be gathered -- just reminding them that right now we need to be practicing good social distancing to mitigate the spread of covid-19," Cooper said.

North Little Rock parks remain open now, but other cities have restricted access to some of the public parks.

The Little Rock Parks and Recreations Department announced Wednesday the closure of three city parks over Easter weekend.

"These parks have been experiencing high levels of traffic and have exceeded a safe capacity," a Facebook post from the department read.

The concern of the holiday weekend increasing traffic at parks was enough for officials to close those parks while encouraging socially distanced use of other city parks.

The Little Rock Police Department will also be patrolling in parks that are open and continue to patrol parks that are closed over the weekend once they reopen, according to spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

"Obviously people are going to get out. We understand that," Barnes said. "But [they are] more or less encouraging the distancing while they're there."

One park that remained open, Two Rivers Park, had a lot of traffic leading up to the weekend and was especially patrolled on Thursday, according to Barnes.

Jacksonville announced on March 31 that all playgrounds, pavilions and basketball courts will be closed until further notice to maintain public safety.

"State and federal health officials have repeatedly advised that social distancing is an important step to take towards preventing the spread of the highly contagious covid-19 virus," a March 31 Jacksonville news release said. "In an effort to maintain public safety, the City of Jacksonville is implementing measures aimed at minimizing exposure."

Jacksonville has not had issues with enforcing social distancing in public areas, according to spokeswoman April Kiser.

"Since we went into our mandatory parks closed, we've not had any issues," Kiser said. "They roped off all of the playground equipment and that kind of stuff."

Kiser said some public fishing areas remain open for use if residents maintain social distancing standards.

