Thousands of utility customers lose power as severe storms cross state

Nearly 100,000 Entergy customers in Arkansas were without power around 10 p.m. Sunday as strong thunderstorms and winds up to 70 mph moved across the state from the west.

Heavily affected areas included Hot Spring and Jefferson counties, where a combined 31,000 Entergy customers were without power at one point. Entergy is the state's largest electric utility, with approximately 700,000 customers in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, which tracks blackouts using utilities' data, more than 124,000 total customers were without power across Arkansas shortly after 10 p.m.

In a Twitter post around 9:15 p.m., Entergy wrote that the storm's high winds were "causing a great deal of damage to the grid."

The municipal utility in North Little Rock also reported outages affecting 1,900 customers. North Little Rock Electric wrote on Twitter that crews were investigating and working to restore power.

The evening storms that knocked out power marked the second bout of bad weather to hit Arkansas on Sunday.

Thunderstorms rolled through the state earlier in the day, but the evening's storms proved to be more severe.

Most of the severe weather threatening the state had passed by 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the weather service office, said in an interview that forecasters witnessed a line of thunderstorms with winds of about 60 to 70 mph that likely brought down power lines.

The storms in Arkansas were part of a severe weather pattern that battered much of the South on Easter Sunday. Several fatalities were reported in Mississippi amid multiple tornadoes, according to The Associated Press.

Forecasters had predicted strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes in Arkansas, but no tornadoes had materialized as a result of the storms, Goudsward said around 9 p.m.

Tornadoes in northeast Arkansas caused significant damage in Jonesboro on March 28 and Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Metro on 04/13/2020