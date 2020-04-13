WATCH LIVE: Gov to give 1:30 p.m. coronavirus update; virus deaths rise by 2, over 100 new cases reported

Gov. Asa Hutchinson uses a chart to show actual hospitalized patients and the projected number during his daily briefing about the coronavirus Friday at the state Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/411covid/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Two more deaths from coronavirus in Arkansas were reported Monday morning by the state Department of Health, bringing the toll to 29.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas increased overnight by more than 100, for a total Monday morning of 1,398, according to the agency.

So far 376 people in Arkansas have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.