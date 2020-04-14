Bella Vista offers coronavirus testing to residents

Shawn Guyton, Community Clinic Rogers manager, screens a patient Thursday at the drive-up covid-19 testing site in Roger. Go to nwaonline.com/200320Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BELLA VISTA -- City residents who meet covid-19 testing criteria may be tested for the virus at their homes, according to a news release from the city.

Paramedics from the Bella Vista Fire Department and emergency medical service will work with staff members from Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek in Bentonville to do the test.

Screening Coronavirus screening is available at: • Walmart/Quest testing site: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 702 S.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502 • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055 •Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. • Washington Regional Family Clinic drive-through screening clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs. • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: (800) 743-3616 • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday, 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 ahead to be screened. • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center: 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 13-14 in Fayetteville. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • MedExpress Urgent Care: 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment. • Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care: may call (800) 691-8387. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Residents who are concerned they may have the coronavirus should call (479) 306-7507 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for a telephone screening, which may qualify them for a telehealth appointment with Northwest Medical Plaza.

If Northwest staff determines the patient needs to be tested, a paramedic will arrive wearing personal protective equipment in a Bella Vista Fire Department marked vehicle at the patient's home.

"It's important for patients to understand that we aren't just coming to everyone's houses to test them for the virus," Ronnie Crupper, Bella Vista battalion chief and community paramedic director, said in the news release.

Patients also could be tested for the flu virus and strep throat.

"This coordinated effort between a health system and a municipal EMS is an attempt to help limit those who think they might be infected from going out in public and to provide an option for those who wish to continue to isolate in place," according to the news release.

NW News on 04/14/2020