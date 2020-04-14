Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Charter panel approves new LISA Academy campus in Rogers

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

The state Charter Authorizing Panel gave its approval Tuesday to amend the LISA Academy charter to open a kindergarten-through-12th-grade campus in Rogers in the 2022-23 school year and to increase the system's enrollment cap by 950 students.

The new LISA campus would open in the 2022-23 school year for grades kindergarten through six and then expand over time until all grades are served. The current cap for the system is 3,432, and it would increase to 4,382.

One panel member questioned whether the school system's recent and proposed expansions might detract from the work with its existing campuses — which are both in Pulaski County and in Springdale.

In other business, the Future School of Fort Smith received approval for its plan to add a ninth-grade class to the 10th- through 12th- grade school.

All decisions are subject to state Board of Education review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT