Charter panel approves new LISA Academy campus in Rogers

The state Charter Authorizing Panel gave its approval Tuesday to amend the LISA Academy charter to open a kindergarten-through-12th-grade campus in Rogers in the 2022-23 school year and to increase the system's enrollment cap by 950 students.

The new LISA campus would open in the 2022-23 school year for grades kindergarten through six and then expand over time until all grades are served. The current cap for the system is 3,432, and it would increase to 4,382.

One panel member questioned whether the school system's recent and proposed expansions might detract from the work with its existing campuses — which are both in Pulaski County and in Springdale.

In other business, the Future School of Fort Smith received approval for its plan to add a ninth-grade class to the 10th- through 12th- grade school.

All decisions are subject to state Board of Education review.