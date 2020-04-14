College football fans show aversion to risk

A couple of polls are out on whether or not fans will attend college football games this fall.

In one poll, 71% said absolutely not without a vaccine for covid-19. The other poll said 61% would not.

Both polls said more than 70% would watch on TV with the same energy and enthusiasm of the past.

The big debate has begun on whether there will be college football in 2020.

There are all types of opinions and arguments out there -- some from informed people, some not so informed.

One thing is for certain: College football needs its fans in the stands even more than the fans want to be there.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said the Buckeyes could lose close to $50 million without fans.

They play seven home games in the fifth-largest college venue, and make between $5 million and $7 million a game.

That's big money even for Ohio State, the 25th wealthiest college in America with a $3.63 billion endowment, according to Forbes.

On a side note, only two SEC schools made the Top 25 list of wealthiest colleges: Texas A&M was No. 7 with $10.48 billion in endowments, and No. 23 was Vanderbilt with $4.1 billion.

On another side note, Ohio State's arch rival Michigan ranks No. 10 with $9.95 billion.

As for having college football this fall, it obviously remains to be seen. That decision will be made by the NCAA and college administrators, not football coaches, and only after they have received all the medical data possible.

It is way too soon to be saying yes or no, but the hope is we'll survive this virus and life will return to some semblance of normalcy sooner rather than later.

One thing is for certain: It would be next to impossible to take the temperature of 100,000 Buckeye fans before a football game.

. . .

There is no doubt professional teams are feeling more pressure to play than the colleges.

They are called pro teams for a reason.

They are businesses.

The NBA even came up with a H-O-R-S-E tournament to try and keep some interest in its sport, but it seems like a participation contest instead of a game for viewers.

. . .

Today is the final day to vote in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette online basketball tournament.

The finals have been set with the 1993-94 University of Arkansas Razorbacks, winners of the 1994 national championship, against the 1977-78 Razorbacks who made the Final Four.

It has been a good contest that had a couple of mild upsets, but in the end it has accomplished what was hoped for -- something fun to do during a time when we all need a smile.

. . .

In sad-but-true news, Tarvaris Jackson died in an automobile accident over the weekend.

Jackson, 36, was on the football staff at Tennessee State.

He spent his first two college seasons, 2001-02, as one of several quarterbacks (along with Matt Jones, who eventually became the starter) for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to Alabama State.

After college, Jackson was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played five seasons and started 20 games.

He then signed with Seattle, where he started 14 of 15 games. He spent the next season with Buffalo before returning to Seattle as a backup to Russell Wilson for his final three seasons.

In his NFL career, Jackson passed for 7,263 yards and rushed for 638. He threw 39 touchdown passes and ran for six.

In 2018, he was a graduate assistant at Alabama State. Last season, he was the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

