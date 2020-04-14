Death toll tops 30 in South storms

Aaron Pais kicks around debris at a mobile home park after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe weather has swept across the South, killing multiple people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast spread across the eastern United States on Monday, leaving more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

In Alabama, people seeking shelter from tornadoes huddled in community shelters, protective masks covering their faces to guard against the coronavirus. In Mississippi, 11 people died in the storms.

About 85 miles from Atlanta in the mountains of north Georgia, Emma and Charles Pritchett laid still in their bed praying as a suspected twister splintered the rest of their home.

"I said, 'If we're gonna die I'm going to be beside him,'" Emma Pritchett said Monday. Both survived without injuries.

Nine died in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said, and coroners said eight were killed in Georgia. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said two people were killed in Chattanooga, and others died under falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG39Hp1BQw0]

With a handful of tornadoes already confirmed in the South and storms still raging up the Eastern Seaboard, forecasters fanned out to determine how much of the widespread damage was caused by twisters.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the storms were "as bad or worse than anything we've seen in a decade."

"We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi," he said. "No one is used to this."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said some storm victims already were out of work because of shutdowns caused by covid-19. "Now they have lost literally everything they own," he said.

Striking first on Easter across a landscape largely emptied by coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the storm front forced some uncomfortable decisions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, and some people wearing protective masks huddled closely together in storm shelters.

The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out electricity for nearly 1.3 million customers in a path from Texas to Maine, according to poweroutages.us.

As much as 6 inches of rain fell over the weekend in the Tennessee Valley. The Tennessee Valley Authority said it expected to release water to regulate levels in swollen lakes and rivers in Tennessee and Alabama.

The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of trees down across the region, including many that punctured roofs and downed power lines. Meteorologists warned the mid-Atlantic states to prepare for potential tornadoes, wind and hail. The storms knocked down trees across Pennsylvania.

In northwest Georgia, a narrow path of destruction 5 miles long hit two mobile home parks. David Baggett of Chatsworth survived by cowering with his children in the bathtub of his mobile home, which was cut in two by a falling tree.

To the north in Chattanooga, Tenn., at least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Fire Chief Phil Hyman said It wasn't clear whether the combination of destroyed housing and social distancing requirements would lead to problems for tornado survivors, some of whom said they planned to stay with relatives.

The deaths in Mississippi included a married couple -- Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy Robert Ainsworth and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula Reid Ainsworth, authorities said.

"Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado," said a Facebook message by the sheriff's office.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/414storm/]

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in Louisiana, although officials said the storm damaged hundreds of homes around Monroe, where the regional airport had millions in damage.

In north Alabama, where lightning struck Shoal Creek Baptist Church shortly after noon Sunday, catching the tall, white steeple on fire, pastor Mahlon LeCroix said the building would have been full of more than 200 people at the time had the pandemic not forced him to switch to online services.

"It turned out to be a blessing," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Rogelio V. Solis, Emily Wagster Pettus, Russ Bynum, Jonathan Drew, Ben Finley, Jeffrey Collins and Bruce Shipkowski of The Associated Press.

Photo by Chattanooga Times Free Press

Crystal Hammontree (left) and her aunt Emma Pritchett look through the debris Monday after Pritchett’s home was destroyed by a storm in Chatsworth, Ga. More photos at arkansasonline. com/414storm/. (AP/Chattanooga Times Free Press/C.B. Schmelter)

A Section on 04/14/2020