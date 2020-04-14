Despite gaps, Poore pleased with use of online lessons LRSD bought

One week into the districtwide use of purchased online lessons, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said Monday that there are gaps to address, but he is generally pleased with the number of teachers trained on the systems and of students connecting to the lessons.

Helping with that is the district's distribution of some 10,000 laptops and tablets for student use at home and in some cases to teachers, he said. Another 2,000 devices could still be distributed in the coming days.

Campuses in the capital city's school system have been closed to on-site student instruction since March 13 as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of the contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed that campuses across the state stay closed through the end of the current 2019-20 school year but that students do school work at their homes in consultation with their teachers via phone calls, emails and other communication systems.

The Little Rock district initially used a mix of online assignments and packets of lessons on paper -- mostly created by teachers -- to deliver instruction to their students.

Poore has said that system was not sustainable for the rest of the school year. That prompted what he has called Phase II of the alternative methods of instruction in the district, which is the use of the more standardized, online lessons from education companies with which the district already has contracts.

The lessons from vendors have different advantages, Poore said in a Monday interview.

The district has familiarity with the learning management systems it has used since 2017 and 2018, although in a more limited way than they are being used now, he said..

He also said Monday that he does not anticipate additional charges to the district for the expanded use of the systems.

The district has a 36-month contract that goes through July 2021 at a cost of $331,590 for Edmentum, according to financial documents provided by the district.

The itsLearning contract for this school year is $74,180. The district had contracts of $72,750 in 2017-18 and $61,280 for the 2018-19 school year with the itsLearning company.

Poore said another reason for going with the purchased programs is that schools and students can be assured that all students are receiving the same base level of instruction, creating a level of equity. Teachers however can build on that floor to customize lessons for their students.

Between 90 and 95 percent of the district's teaching staff who require training on the internet-based learning management systems have received that training. There are some teachers who do not need the training because they are teachers of Advanced Placement or concurrent credit courses in the high schools or they teach programs for students with severe learning disabilities and are not using the purchased systems.

The learning management systems enable the district to track the use of the systems by students and teachers.

Between April 7 and April 10, there were some 50,000 elementary student log-ins to the itsLearning system, which is about four times a week for each elementary school family, Poore estimated.

During the same time period there were 8,116 secondary school students who logged on to the Edmentum system.

"That also is a positive number to me," he said. "We know there are gaps and we have to go back and try to fill those. We also had 766 individual teacher log-ins during the week. Each tool is a little bit different in terms of the data they pull in but they both give us a sense of knowing where things we stand."

"The real trick, especially with the equity piece, is to now follow up and make sure every learner is getting the best level of support and are having interactions with the teachers.

Metro on 04/14/2020