ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arkansas Youth Poetry Day will be celebrated online

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

Grants for nonprofits

The Arkansas Arts Council will administer $441,500 in funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to create financial relief for nonprofit arts organizations statewide, the agency announced Wednesday.

The NEA received $75 million from Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. State, regional and local arts agencies can use the funding to create subgrants.

The Arts Council expects to receive its funding by April 30 and must spend it by September 2021. The application process is in progress and will be available online at ArkansasArts.org.

Youth Poetry Day

In lieu of a face-to-face gathering to mark Arkansas Youth Poetry Day, Saturday, Kai Coggin, poet and Arkansas Arts Council poetry teaching artist, will host a virtual celebration at 10 a.m. on the Wednesday Night Poetry Reading Series Facebook page (facebook.com/WednesdayNightPoetry). Sponsor is the Porter Prize Foundation and the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance.

Student essays sought

The Clinton Foundation is soliciting essays — 1,000-word minimum — from Arkansas students in 11th and 12th grades exploring one of three focus areas — economic opportunity, improving public health or inspiring civic engagement and service. Deadline to submit is May 22, via clintonfoundation.org/ideasmatteressay; the student with the winning essay will receive a $2,500 college scholarship.

To qualify, students must be Arkansas residents, currently enrolled in an Arkansas high school and planning to enroll in an institution of higher education that accepts financial aid within 18 months of their high school graduation.

Mom's stories

The Yarn, a storytelling initiative, is collecting stories for a virtual show to be released on Mother's Day, May 10. Submit a memory about a mom in your life; moms are encouraged to explain what they would like others to know about the experience of motherhood. Visit tinyurl.com/vv3mnyf.

Style on 04/14/2020