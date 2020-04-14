Florida's Disney World furloughing 43,000 workers

Walt Disney World in Florida plans to furlough about 43,000 workers after it closed last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said.

In mid-March, Disney theme parks worldwide closed, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The furloughs, which are set to begin on Sunday, were part of an agreement between Disney World and the Service Trades Council Union, a collection of six unions representing the 43,000 workers at the theme park resort in Florida.

"This is a decision that the union doesn't like," Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, said on Saturday in a Facebook Live announcement. "However, it's within the company's right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation."

He noted that a furlough generally would have an end date but in this case it does not because of the uncertainties about when the coronavirus crisis will end.

The workers, who are expected to be called back to their jobs, will be able to keep their health benefits during the furlough period. Also, they will not lose their seniority or have their pay reduced, Clinton said on Sunday. The workers earn $13 to $20 an hour, he said.

The union represents employees, known as cast members, in various jobs, including as theme park attendants, custodians, vacation planners, housekeepers, bus drivers and monorail workers. "Anything service-related," Clinton said.

The employees will be immediately eligible to enroll in state unemployment benefits. The company has agreed to provide members who have health care benefits with free health care for a year.

About 200 employees who are considered essential workers will remain on the job, including those in housekeeping, custodial and lake patrol positions.

Walt Disney World, which includes Animal Kingdom, the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot theme parks, employs about 77,000 people, according to the union. Disney World draws an average of more than 52 million visitors a year.

In a statement on Sunday, the company confirmed the furlough agreement with the union.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union that will maintain members' health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during a temporary furlough effective April 19," the statement said.

It was not clear how long the furlough would last or when Disney World would reopen. The company said employees would be able to return to work "when our community recovers from the impact of covid-19."

The company has reached similar agreements with other unions that represent security guards, facility workers and musicians who perform at its theme parks,.

The company also said it would furlough executive, salaried and hourly nonunion employees whose jobs were not considered essential.

It was not clear how many Disney employees in all would be furloughed. A company representative was not immediately available for comment.

Many employees staged stay-at-home protests Monday aimed not at their employer but at Florida's beleaguered unemployment system.

On a sidewalk outside her apartment building in suburban Orlando, Lacey Gamble, a server at Epcot, and her 5-year-old daughter used colored chalk to draw pictures of Lumiere from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast and Sulley from Monsters Inc. They also scrawled in green and yellow chalk "SOS. #WorkersCan'tWait."

Other Disney workers across metro Orlando were doing the same, hanging signs in windows at home and scrawling messages on mailboxes aimed at sending a message to state officials: The unemployment system needs to be fixed.

"This system has been failing for years. Somebody needs to speak up," Gamble said. "We need to feed our children. We need to pay our bills."

Many of the state's hundreds of thousands of newly jobless have reported problems with filing applications or getting help from hot lines. They've had their online applications disappear in front of their eyes when the computer refreshes or they've gotten bumped out of the system while filling out the forms, forcing them to start over.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that he's added 2,000 state workers to try to sort through the growing numbers of unemployment claims. The Department of Economic Opportunity also has increased its computer system's capacity so that it can handle the approximately 120,000 simultaneous website users it has been seeing recently -- about double the peak usage in recent weeks. Officials said the agency received 3.8 million calls last week, 50% more than all of last year.

Information for this article was contributed by Johnny Diaz of The New York Times and by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press.

