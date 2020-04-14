Forecasters: Snow in Arkansas last effect of storm system that brought heat, severe weather

Eden Stewart in the snow Tuesday morning on Mount Magazine. ( Courtesy of Danielle Stewart )

Parts of north and west Arkansas saw snow Tuesday morning, the last effects of a strong system that also brought heat and severe weather to the Natural State, forecasters said.

The snow Tuesday was caused by leftover moisture and cold air the system funneled in on the backside of storms that swept across the region, said Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

“It’s a testament to how powerful a storm system we had come through,” Cooper said.

According to the meteorologist, many areas including Centerton, Harrison and Bergman saw a dusting Tuesday morning, while some locations, including Compton, saw half an inch to an inch.

Snow in April isn’t unheard of in Arkansas, Cooper said. The last recorded snowfall in the state was back in May 5, 2013.

Cooper said the system, which was especially strong, pulled in warm air ahead of the front. This led to higher-than-normal temperatures that reached into the 80s.

The system then created severe weather as it passed across the region, bringing the moisture and cold air behind.

Parts of Arkansas can expect another light freeze overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Cooper said, and then temperatures will return to more average levels for this time of year.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s while lows will be in the 40s and 50s.