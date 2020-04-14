Happy birthday: This year offers the opportunity to master the art of shifting gears. There will be fast action in the next six months and then a period of slower pacing as you take in beauty, relax, ponder and review. New people and projects come into your life in July. There's a chance to plug into a group that's making changes in the world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know who you want to be. Mold your aspirations. Don't let them be dictated by the friends who just happen to show up. Seek the influencers you want to be influenced by.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As for the interesting person who just happens to cross your path, this is no mistake. Nor will it happen again soon. Seize the opportunity to connect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't like to be bossed around by anyone, even yourself. So you rebel against all dictates, even your own. It will take creativity to get yourself to enact discipline.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Do you have the feeling that your moment is coming? You're absolutely right about that. Don't worry, there's still time to prepare, and you know best what to do to get ready.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): By giving a problem too much focus, you're apt to overanalyze. Ask for another perspective. Someone else will see what's simple about it. There's really only one thing to fix here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The urgent call is to enjoy what you most would like to. Don't wait for permission; you don't need it at all. You probably don't even need money. All you need is a strong enough desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've thought something through and now it's time to share. Yours will be the first word, the last word and the word that everyone remembers. Much will get better because you decided to speak up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loosen your grip. There is no way to be in total control, and trying to grasp too firmly cuts off circulation and your ability to be flexible and to feel and respond to the nuances of the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Preparation is the most significant contributor to the success of your projects. Take twice the time you think you'll need. As for the resources, keep them simple so you have fewer things of which to keep track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Separations that occur for logistical reasons may be unavoidable. But separations that occur because of conflicting attitudes are unnecessary and should be sorted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People will naturally align themselves in the order of status. You'll recognize the psychology and humanity operating here and quite successfully play the game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll put deep thought into your decisions and exercise free will at every corner. You don't mind being led, but only by those whom you choose to follow.

