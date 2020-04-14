• Andrew Phillips of Moss, Miss., who with his wife and two young children had moved into a new home a few weeks ago, rushed his family into a concrete-block safe room just seconds before the house was obliterated by a tornado, leaving only the safe room intact.

• Patty Schilling of Boston's New England Aquarium said the aquarium's Atlantic harbor seals took some persuading to accept the workers who feed and train them after they began wearing face masks to avoid infecting the seals with the coronavirus.

• Dale Engle, police chief of Davie, Fla., has been placed on leave after a police union said he berated his officers after they expressed concerns about the coronavirus, telling them that a sheriff's deputy who died from the virus was a "homosexual who attended homosexual events."

• Tammie Scott of Vancleave, Miss., was charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult after being accused of illegally buying $140,000 in goods and services using the personal information of a 77-year-old woman she assisted with bills and shopping, police said.

• Phillip Francisco, police chief of the Navajo Nation, said the FBI's first wanted poster issued using an American Indian language, seeking information in a 6-year-0ld New Mexico murder case, shows the agency's "dedication to helping solve crimes on Navajo by embracing the culture and the language."

• Pradeep Dhakal, an official with the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, said guards, staff members and volunteers gather twice a day to feed hundreds of monkeys, cows and pigeons on temple grounds after people stopped visiting because of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

• Kevin Jones, police chief of Brunswick, Ga., said an arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of hiding a makeshift firebomb underneath a woman's car and dousing the vehicle in gasoline.

• Shaun Moore, 40, of Davis, Calif., faces a burglary charge after police said he stole from a hospital a biological sample taken for a coronavirus test, which was later found in its sealed packaging in a shopping cart at a pharmacy less than a mile away.

• Frederic Yonnet, a French-born harmonica player and jazz musician who lives in Washington, D.C., and his band have begun serenading his neighborhood with impromptu performances from his home, where the players are separated by plastic sheeting for social distancing.

A Section on 04/14/2020