IN THEIR WORDS Kendal Willis

KENDAL WILLIS

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

PARENTS David and Kristyle Tharp

SIBLINGS Zayne Tharp and K'dance Young

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball and cross country

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Would be whenever I went to my first Southside softball practice and all of the girls thought I was a manager.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION To finish my last year in my welding class at UAFS then start my career.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country

FAVORITE FOOD Pasta

FAVORITE TV SHOW Friends

FAVORITE MOVIE Stick it

TWITTER HANDLE None

ROLE MODELS My mom and my grandma.

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach story.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Fischer and my favorite subject is math.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 In 10 years I see myself thriving in my career.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has affected me in many ways but what I feel it has affected the most would be my senior softball season because we're doing all of our school stuff online so it's pretty easy to keep up with, and I still have a while for college. But this was my last season to play the game I've loved for 10+years of my life.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will definitely miss all the girls along with coach story and some of the best moments of my life with my team.

