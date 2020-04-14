Life skills are there for the learning on internet

An 18-year-old we know recently needed help opening a box of salt. The taped-over, closed spout threw him off, and he's an otherwise smart kid. But he has no life skills, that basic common sense that kids grew up with in the days before the internet shackled them to chairs with their eyes glazed over by a glowing screen. Bless their hearts.

Could you sew a button back onto a shirt if you had to? Do you know how to properly iron a dress shirt or cut up a whole chicken? Hey, kids, if your mother or father were suddenly sent away for work, would you know how to boil an egg or do the laundry? How to write a check and pay a bill?

If you're lucky enough to have a grandparent who's still around, call, Facetime or Skype and make up for all that lost time. They can teach you, but if they no longer have the ability or the patience, you owe it to yourself (and your dependents) to catch up on basic life skills.

Reach out to a friend with mad skills, or seek help on your own. There are books, podcasts and plenty of "how-to" videos on YouTube that can help. Here are few examples.

When it comes to life skills, there's perhaps no better resource than the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, and it's easy to access via the agency's website, uaex.edu. At the top of the home page there are categories from which to choose such as "Farm & Ranch," "Yard & Garden," "Life Skills & Wellness" and more. Just click on the down arrow to reveal offerings in those categories, like "Bees & Beekeeping" in the "Yard & Garden" category.

Under "Farm & Ranch," you can learn that there are 1.6 million head of cattle raised annually in our state and cows populate every county. (Arkansas had a human population of 3 million in 2018, so that's about a half a cow for every citizen.)

Under the "Lifeskills & Wellness" tab, find out how to handle your personal finances and how to age gracefully, among much more. If you can't find what you need through this agency, try some other ideas.

There's a website that is made up of clickable bubbles with titles such as "Learn With YouTube at Home" and "Get Better at Math" or "Tie Your Shoes," "Bake Bread," "Pickle Like a Pro" or "Brew Your Own Beer." At bored.solutions (that is correct, there are no .coms or .orgs needed), click on the brightly colored bubbles and a link takes you to a site where you can learn the offered skill.

For example, click "Learn With YouTube at Home," and you are taken to YouTube.com's "Learn@Home" page. Here's its description: "As schools around the world close their buildings and families find themselves at home, we want to ensure that learning together continues. So we're partnering with learning creators to bring parents & families resources and activities. These resources are not meant to replace homework assigned by teachers, but meant to complement that work."

YouTube.com is rich with educational content. For example, subscribe to the "How to Adult" channel, and find hundreds of videos that will teach you everything from "How to Say Goodbye," to "How to Tie a Necktie."

At instructables.com, video tutorials are available to watch free on subjects as diverse as "Making Homemade Doughnuts Krispy Kreme Style" and "How to Make a Sock Puppet," but there are also video classes to learn sewing with a machine, to crochet, to embroider and to work with leather.

Another great resource is The Modern Domestique (themoderndomestique.com), the website of Stacey Keating. This is how she describes the site: "From crafts to sewing, to cooking to homemaking, this blog is a place where I share about the things I do from my home in Boulder [Colo.]. I make lots of things from scratch and love learning how to make new things, but this blog is not just about the things I make, and how these things relate to home economics -- it is also a resource to show you how to make these things yourself. My aim is to present Modern Home Economics -- aka life skills -- in a fun, sustainable and practical way."

Of course, if nothing but the best will do, head on over to masterclass.com to learn from the pros. Right now, passes for two people to take as many classes as they want are going for $180. Wouldn't you love to learn from fashion maven Diane Von Furstenberg on "How to Build a Fashion Brand"? Or learn design and architecture from architect Frank Gehry. Or maybe learn "Expressions and Authenticity" from famous female impersonator RuPaul? Check it out at masterclass.com.

If you'd rather listen to podcasts to learn, NPR offers Life Kit, aimed at those who need a life skills lift. The Life Kit podcast has episodes titled "How to Read Food Labels, From Free-Range to Fair Trade" and "How to Buy A Car (Without Being Taken for a Ride").

Perhaps everyone could use more good sleep? Listen to the episode "Anxious Thoughts? 5 Tips to Help You Sleep," and start snoozing. And, here's a bright idea for an episode, "Picking a Lightbulb, Made Easy."

Style on 04/14/2020