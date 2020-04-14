Sections
Man accused of breaking windows at State Capitol

by John Moritz | Today at 4:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A man allegedly smashed two first-floor windows at the State Capitol Tuesday. ( John Moritz )

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly smashed windows at the State Capitol, officials said.

Two windows to a first-floor committee room were broken during the incident, which happened around 2:20 p.m., according to Chris Powell, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's office.

The man was identified as Bogar Eduardo Lucas-Franco, a 28-year-old from North Little Rock. He was arrested on a criminal mischief charge and taken to the Pulaski County jail, Powell said.

Powell said he did not know if police believed the incident to be political in nature. The Legislature is currently in session, though no meetings were scheduled for Tuesday.

"He was frustrated about something and taking it out on the building," Powell said.

The State Capitol has been closed to the public since March 13 due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

