• Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free. The ABC newsman revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts that, "I feel fine." "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," the 59-year-old said." "I'm feeling great." Stephanopoulos said it came as "no surprise" that he got the virus after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, 55, tested positive. The couple, along with their two daughters, 14-year-old Harper and 17-year-old Elliott, had been self-isolating at home in New York, with Wentworth quarantined to her own room. While Wentworth tweeted that she's "never been sicker," her husband said the only potential symptoms he has felt were a lower back ache that he had attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell. "We are basically acting to the outside world as if we have it," Stephanopoulos said. The former White House communications director under President Bill Clinton had said Thursday that, "We are staying inside the house. I am the only one who goes in and out. Somebody does have to take care of her. That's me. But so far I feel fine and I am not showing any symptoms."

• Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Robert Kolker's Hidden Valley Road, an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Winfrey says she'll continue picking books during the coronavirus outbreak, and will seek new ways to engage readers. In announcing her choice last week, Winfrey called Hidden Valley Road a "a riveting true story of an American family that reads like a medical detective journey. It reveals the shame, denial, shock, confusion and misunderstanding of mental illness at a time when no one was really sure what schizophrenia was or how to treat it." The book tells the story of the Galvins, an attractive, high-achieving Colorado family that was devastated by the illness. Kolker learned about them four years ago through a mutual friend and received extensive cooperation, speaking with nine of the siblings and their mother, and also drawing upon family letters, diaries and medical records. Kolker's book, released this week, is Winfrey's fourth selection since starting a partnership with Apple last fall. She usually tapes a live appearance with the author that runs on Apple TV Plus. Because of the coronavirus, she'll interview Kolker and Galvin family members remotely for a program expected to air in May.

