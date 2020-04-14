The World in Brief

A woman plays music and displays disco lights Monday in the window of her home in locked-down Madrid. (AP/Paul White)

Netanyahu, Gantz talks break down

JERUSALEM -- Israel was bracing for more political turmoil Monday as talks between the country's rival political leaders faltered ahead of a midnight deadline to form a coalition government.

Israel is in the throes of a political crisis that has left the country with a caretaker government and paralyzed legislative work since the first round of stalemated elections took place last year.

Last-minute disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, appeared set to block yet again a coalition agreement following the elections in March -- the third ballot in under a year to end without a clear winner.

Driven by the urgency of the coronavirus crisis, the rivals agreed last month to enter talks on a power-sharing agreement between the ruling Likud Party and Gantz's Blue White.

But the deal last week faltered over disagreements reportedly over a demand by Netanyahu, who faces an impending corruption trial, to have more influence over judicial appointments.

As the talks appeared to be crumbling ahead of the deadline, Gantz, who had been tasked by Israel's president after the election with forming a government, announced he planned to deliver a statement later Monday, in an apparent sign of failure. Shortly after, both parties released a joint statement that negotiations were continuing.

On Sunday, Israel's president rejected Gantz's request for a two-week extension for negotiations. The decision in effect gave the sides an ultimatum to reach a deal by midnight.

Egypt temporarily opens Gaza crossing

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Egypt reopened its border crossing on Monday with the Gaza Strip after nearly three weeks, allowing hundreds of Palestinians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic to return home.

Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, has coordinated the timing of Rafah crossing's one-way reopening with Egypt to coincide with the completion of 1,000 rooms to place the returnees into mandatory quarantine.

Hamas and its governmental bodies are struggling to keep the covid-19 threat at bay after its spread in neighboring Israel and Egypt. Only 13 cases have been diagnosed in the Palestinian enclave that the two countries blockaded following Hamas' violent 2007 takeover. Nine have recovered. The cases were discovered among travelers who returned from abroad via Israel and Egypt in March.

But experts say the numbers could be low owing to the limited testing capacity.

The Rafah crossing will remain open for four days to allow for the return of some 2,000 Palestinians from Egypt.

In the West Bank, there are 260 infections and two deaths, while in neighboring Israel the injuries have exceeded 11,000 and 116 deaths.

Erdogan rejects official's resignation

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's president has rejected the resignation of the country's interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies.

The 48-hour lockdowns across 31 cities -- which were aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus -- were announced just two hours before taking effect on Friday night. Thousands of people rushed into the streets to stock up on goods, many without wearing mandatory face masks.

Images of large, closely bunched crowds sparked criticism of the government's planning.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, announced late Sunday that he was stepping down, saying: "responsibility for implementing the weekend curfew decision ... belongs entirely to me."

Erdogan's office said however that the president is not accepting the resignation and Soylu "will continue in his duty."

Greece braces for new migrant surge

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in Greece expressed concern Monday that migrants and refugees are gathering on Turkey's coast with plans to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands despite movement restrictions in both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Daily clashes between border police and asylum-seekers broke out at the land border between Turkey and Greece in March after the Turkish government said it would no longer stop people from trying to enter Europe.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities now "have seen signs of activity" on the shores of Turkey.

"We will ... continue to do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights and guard the borders of Greece and Europe," he said.

Turkish authorities previously inhibited migration to Europe in return for Syrian refugee aid as part of a deal with the EU.

Greek Defense Ministry officials said military personnel have been guarding the country's land and sea borders since Turkey accused the EU of not abiding by its commitments and said it would no longer deter people headed to Europe.

