NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Spring fishing is in full swing, with crappie, black bass and white bass all biting.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said white bass are biting in the Prairie Creek arm and the Twin Bridges area of the White River at Goshen. Any kind of small soft-plastic lure that imitates a minnow should work for white bass. Rooster Tail spinners are also good.

For black bass, try plastic worms, Senkos or spinner baits.

Crappie fishing is fair but improving. Use minnows or jigs 3 to 12 feet deep around wood cover and bushes. Try for striped bass in the Rocky Branch area with brood minnows or shad.

Average surface water temperature in the high 50s to 60 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm.

The best lures are small jigs, small spoons and size 7 countdown Rapalas.

Go with size 16 midges or tiny jigs for fly fishing in low water. Copper or black are good colors.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at these lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes. Bass can be caught with Ned rigs, swim baits, crank baits in crawdad colors or Senkos rigged Texas style.

Fish for redear 10 to 15 feet deep with worms. Crappie are biting minnows 10 feet deep or shallower.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Eggs or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with soft-plastic lures rigged any way. Try swim baits or crank baits in shad colors for bass.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small plastic lizards, tube baits or grubs. Watermelon red or green pumpkin are good colors.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends crappie fishing with minnows 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or crank baits. Work them around brush or rocks. Catfish are biting fair on liver, cut bait or stink bait. Crappie fishing is slow.

At Grand Lake, largemouth bass fishing is fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports good fishing for largemouth bass. Swim baits are the best lure worked 8 to 15 feet deep around flooded bushes and in pockets. Spinner baits, crank baits or a jig and craw may also work.

Sports on 04/14/2020