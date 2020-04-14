NWA outdoor briefs

Tournament benefits vets

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 2 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000; second place $700; and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Work expands Lake Bentonville

An expansion of Lake Bentonville will increase its size by 6 acres, said Jon Stein, a district fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Game and Fish owns the lake.

The Walton Family Foundation provided money to Bentonville and Bentonville airport to complete the expansion. More bank fishing opportunities will be created, Stein said.

Plans are to have the lake open this summer, Stein said

Field trips canceled

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society has canceled field trips set for April, May and June.

Lakes welcome anglers

These areas in Northwest Arkansas are open to fishing via bank or boat, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission district fisheries office.

All Arkansas Game and Fish Commission accesses are open including lakes Bob Kidd, Hindsville, Elmdale and Crystal lakes.

Also open are lakes Atalanta, Wedington, Murphy Park, Swepco, Siloam Springs, Lincoln, Beaver, Fort Smith and Springdale. Lee Creek is also open.

The marinas and boat ramps at lakes Fayetteville and Sequoyah are closed until further notice.

Science center trails open

Wilderness trails at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville are open, but the campus is closed. Hikers may park in the lot by the locked gate and walk down the road to the trailhead.

The staff says hikers should practice social distancing.

Shooting program canceled

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has canceled the upcoming season of the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program for health reasons. All regional shoots, as well as the 2020 state championship, are canceled.

Bike fest gets new date

Bentonville Bike Fest has been rescheduled from May 1-3 to Aug. 7-9. Organizers made the decision after consulting with cycling and health professionals.

All purchased tickets will be good on the new dates. For more information visit www.bentonvillebikefest.com.

Sports on 04/14/2020