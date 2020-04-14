Off the Wire

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2011, file photo, Houston Rockets director of global scouting Arturas Karnisovas poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in Houston. The Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night, April 9, 2020. The person, who confirmed reports by several outlets, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Longtime executive John Paxson was expected to move into an advisory role. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BASKETBALL

Bulls make front-office move

The Chicago Bulls fired General Manager Gar Forman on Monday, while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role. The Bulls handed the keys to Karnisovas, 48, last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise. Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman -- who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 -- becoming GM. The future of Coach Jim Boylen remains unclear. The Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Towns' mother dies

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from the coronavirus after more than a month of fighting it. The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered. "Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," the statement from the Towns family said. "She was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable, and her energy will never be replaced."

GOLF

PGA starts relief fund

The PGA of America established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA's contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations. The PGA said the fund was being supported by other golf organizations, including the two U.S. tours, the USGA, the superintendents and golf course owner groups and merchandisers.

