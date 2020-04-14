Officers called to shooting in Little Rock find burned body in backyard, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after a body was found at a Little Rock home, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered in the backyard of a home at 7325 Twin Oaks Road, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

According to a Twitter post by the department, officers found it when they surrounded the area while responding to a call about a woman who had been shot in the hand. Police said the body appeared to be burned.

The agency’s SWAT team was called to check the residence, but the post doesn’t provide any further details about what authorities found.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.