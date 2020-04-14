River closing includes turkey hunting, fishing

Recent closing of the Buffalo National River closes all use of the Buffalo National River Wildlife Management Area until further notice, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

This includes no angling in this section of the Buffalo, as well as turkey hunting within this wildlife management area during the upcoming season.

Brad Carner, chief of wildlife management for Game and Fish, said hunters still have millions of acres in Arkansas to pursue turkeys during this year's season. Fishing opportunities are plentiful.

"We just ask everyone to be mindful of concentrating in groups before, during and after their hunting or fishing trip," Carner said.

"Turkey hunting is typically done alone or with a single person you're mentoring, but the gatherings before and after the hunt could be problematic. Likewise, fishing from a boat or canoe is typically in the bounds of social distancing advice, but grouping up along a bank or gathering in large flotillas is just as bad as gathering together indoors."

The Buffalo River was closed by the National Park Service at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and local authorities who feared current conditions would worsen the spread of coronavirus in the rural communities surrounding the park.

Sports on 04/14/2020