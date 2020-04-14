HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bryant, Trinity Christian set date

Bryant, the two-time defending Class 7A state champions, will play Trinity Christian from suburban Dallas on Sept. 18 at Hornet Stadium in Bryant, according to Hornets Coach Buck James.

Trinity Christian, located in Cedar Hill, Texas, is led by soon-to-be senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Deion Sanders is the team's offensive coordinator.

With Shedeur Sanders, Trinity Christian won the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship in 2019. Sanders passed for 3,278 yards with 44 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Hornets are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season Aug. 28 against Benton in the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, then travel to Marion on Sept. 4.

-- Jeremy Muck

BOWLING

ASU duo receives All-American recognition

Julia Huren and Taylor Davis of Arkansas State University earned All-American honors from the National Ten Pin Coaches Association on Monday.

Huren received second-team honors after she won three all-tournament titles, to go along with Bowler of Month recognition by the Southland Bowling League for the month of November.

Davis earned third-team honors after recorded an MVP performance for the Red Wolves at the Big Red Invitational on March 1.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hargrove promoted to head coach

Dillon Hargrove was promoted to head coach at National Park College in Hot Springs.

Hargrove was an assistant last season after serving as an assistant at Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago, Neb.

Hargrove succeeds Jason Hudnell, who has served as head men's basketball coach since 2017, and will continue to serve as athletic director and head cross country coach while assisting with men's and women's basketball for the 2020-21 season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

