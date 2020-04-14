Sections
Super Quiz: Wall

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. The most well-known sections of this wall were built by the Ming dynasty.

  2. This proposed border wall bears a U.S. president's name.

  3. President Reagan said, "Tear down this wall." To which wall was he referring?

  4. The biblical Joshua brought these walls tumbling down.

  5. In Islam it is known as the "Buraq Wall."

  6. Location of the New York Stock Exchange.

  7. The lyrics of this Pink Floyd song include, "Teachers! Leave them kids alone!"

  8. Title of a Robert Frost poem that begins, "Something there is that doesn't love a wall."

  9. This wall is also known as the "Roman Wall" or "Picts' Wall."

ANSWERS

  1. The Great Wall of China

  2. The Trump Wall

  3. Berlin Wall

  4. Walls of Jericho

  5. Western Wall (Wailing Wall or Kotel)

  6. Wall Street, New York City

  7. "Another Brick in the Wall" (The Wall)

  8. "Mending Wall"

  9. Hadrian's Wall

Style on 04/14/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Wall

