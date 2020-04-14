Super Quiz: Wall

The most well-known sections of this wall were built by the Ming dynasty.

This proposed border wall bears a U.S. president's name.

President Reagan said, "Tear down this wall." To which wall was he referring?

The biblical Joshua brought these walls tumbling down.

In Islam it is known as the "Buraq Wall."

Location of the New York Stock Exchange.

The lyrics of this Pink Floyd song include, "Teachers! Leave them kids alone!"

Title of a Robert Frost poem that begins, "Something there is that doesn't love a wall."