Trump: I'll decide reopening

The Charging Bull statue receives no visitors on a rainy Monday in the Manhattan borough of New York. About half of the more than 22,000 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. have been in the New York metropolitan area. More photos at arkansasonline. com/414newyork/ (AP/Ted Shaffrey)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump claimed the authority Monday to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the coronavirus.

But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have the primary constitutional responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations.

In New York, the coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 Monday, even as the lack of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world fueled discussions about how some places might begin to reopen.

The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialized after more than a month of measures meant to blunt its impact.

The statewide death toll in populous states such as Florida and Pennsylvania was on par with some individual counties outside New York City. Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city and a hub for migrant communities and business travelers in the energy industry, has been largely spared compared with other parts of the U.S.

Houston's 18 total deaths since the start of the outbreak make up a tiny fraction of the one-day toll in New York City, prompting Mayor Sylvester Turner to say the city was achieving its goal of slowing "the progression of this virus so that our health care delivery system would not be overwhelmed."

New York saw a few positive signs Monday even as it reached another bleak milestone. It marked the first time in a week that the daily toll dipped below 700. Almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

In the U.S., about half of the more than 22,000 deaths reported are in the New York metropolitan area. Meanwhile, tracking maps maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed a dense patchwork of coronavirus cases along the Northeast corridor, as well as significant outbreaks corresponding to other major metropolitan areas -- though nothing on the scale of what New York has endured.

STATES PUSH BACK

Democratic leaders in the Northeast and along the West Coast announced separate state compacts to coordinate their efforts to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses on their own timetables, even as Trump tried to say it's his call.

"When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing. "The governors know that."

But he offered no specifics about the source of his authority or his plan to reopen the economy.

Anxious to put the twin public health and economic crises behind him, Trump has backed federal social distancing recommendations that expire at the end of the month. But it has been governors and local leaders who have instituted mandatory restrictions, including shuttering schools and closing nonessential businesses.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote that some are "saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect ... it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons."

Trump can pressure states to act or threaten them with consequences, but the Constitution gives public health and safety responsibilities primarily to state and local officials.

Meanwhile, the president's guidelines have little force. Governors and local leaders have issued orders that carry fines or other penalties, and in some jurisdictions extend out into the early summer.

"All of these executive orders are state executive orders and so therefore it would be up to the state and the governor to undo a lot of that," New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said on CNN.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, told reporters on a conference call that until people are healthy, reopening the economy's "not going to work."

"Seeing how we had the responsibility for closing the state down, I think we probably have the primary responsibility for opening it up," he added.

Wolf joined governors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island in agreeing to coordinate their actions. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar pact. While each state is building its own plan, the three West Coast states have agreed to a framework saying they will work together, put their residents' health first and let science guide their decisions.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy stressed the efforts would take time.

"The house is still on fire," he said on a conference call with reporters. "We still have to put the fire out, but we do have to begin putting in the pieces of the puzzle that we know we're going to need ... to make sure this doesn't reignite."

Though Trump abandoned his goal of rolling back social distancing guidelines by last Sunday, he has been itching to reopen an economy that has dramatically contracted as businesses have shuttered, leaving millions of people out of work and struggling to obtain basic commodities. The closure has also undermined Trump's reelection message, which hinged on a booming economy.

Trump's claim that he could force governors to reopen their states represents a dramatic shift in tone. For weeks now, Trump has argued that states, not the federal government, should lead the response to the crisis. And he has refused to publicly pressure states to enact stay-at-home restrictions, citing his belief in local control of government.

While Trump can use his daily White House briefings and Twitter account to try to shape public opinion and pressure governors to bend to his will, "there are real limits on the president and the federal government when it comes to domestic affairs," John Yoo, a University of California at Berkeley law school professor, said on a recent Federalist Society conference call.

"The government doesn't get opened up via Twitter. It gets opened up at the state level," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, a supporter of Trump, said the question of when to lift restrictions would be "a joint effort" between Washington and the states.

Talk about how and when to reboot the nation's economy has come as Trump has bristled at criticism that he was slow to respond to the virus and that lives could have been saved had social distancing recommendations been put in place sooner.

TRUMP VS. FAUCI

That frustration was amplified by comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert. Asked Sunday on CNN if acting earlier could have saved lives, Fauci said that, "obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives."

Fauci also confirmed a New York Times story saying that he and other experts had wanted to begin social and physical distancing measures as early as February. Advisers had drafted a list of measures that they believed would soon be necessary, including school closures, sports and concert cancellations and stay-at-home orders, but the president did not embrace them until mid-March.

Trump responded by reposting a tweet that referenced Fauci's comments and included the line, "Time to #FireFauci," raising concerns that Trump might consider trying to oust the 79-year-old doctor.

Fauci and the president have publicly disagreed on several issues, including how long it will take to develop a vaccine and the president's aggressive promotion of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, whose effects are unproven against the coronavirus. At a task force briefing last week, Trump stopped Fauci from answering a question about the drug.

Trump has complained to aides and confidants about Fauci's positive media attention and his willingness to contradict the president in interviews and from the briefing room, according to two Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal conversations.

But at Monday's briefing, Trump said, "I'm not firing him. I think he's a wonderful guy."

"This media chatter is ridiculous -- President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump."

Trump has told aides that he knows blowback to removing Fauci would be fierce. He has, on more than one occasion, however, urged that Fauci be left out of task force briefings or have his speaking role curtailed, according to the Republicans.

PROGRESS IN EUROPE

Officials around the world worried that halting quarantine and social-distancing measures could easily undo the hard-earned progress that those steps have achieved in slowing the spread.

In some European countries, including those that have been grappling with the virus for longer than the U.S., officials pointed to positive signs as they began prepping for the reopening of largely shuttered economies and industries.

Italian authorities announced Monday that there were 3,153 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours -- about a 1.9% increase. That brings the country's overall toll of known cases to nearly 160,000. The day-to-day death toll, 566, was up from the 431 new deaths registered Sunday.

Italy's increase in infections was one of the lowest in weeks, bolstering a generally downward trend. Slightly eased restrictions were about to take effect in some sectors of the country, such as allowing stores selling necessities for newborns to reopen.

In Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries in the pandemic, workers were permitted to return to some factory and construction jobs as the government looked to restart manufacturing. Retail stores and services were still required to stay closed, and the government required office workers to keep working from home.

Some health experts and politicians argue that it's premature to ease the lockdown in a nation that has suffered more than 17,700 deaths and reported more than 169,000 infections, second only to the United States' 568,000 infections.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said Monday that the government would move carefully when it comes to allowing others to end their self-isolation. He said officials will proceed with "the utmost caution and prudence ... and always based on scientific evidence."

"We're in no position to be setting dates" about when isolation might end. "We can't get ahead of ourselves."

Photo by Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department personnel salute during the procession to the cemetery from firefighter Mario Araujo's funeral at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home in Chicago, Monday, April 13, 2020. Araujo, 49, died April 7 after a battle with the coronavirus, representing the first member of the fire department to die of the virus. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

