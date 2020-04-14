Virtual meeting held by council

North Little Rock's City Council met Monday for the first time in more than a month, but instead of meeting in council chambers, its members met online.

"Needless to say, this is our first time doing this, so please bear with us," Mayor Joe Smith said after a few technical hiccups at the beginning of the meeting.

Virtual meetings are the new normal after the council unanimously approved a resolution to modify procedures for all of its public meetings after Gov. Asa Hutchinson's emergency declaration last month.

Hutchinson declared a state of emergency March 11 in response to the the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. He amended the order March 26 and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

The amended order didn't apply to municipal governing bodies, but it advised organizations to limit person-to-person contact and maintain appropriate social distancing.

The City Council's new policy states that council and commission members, as well as city staff members addressing agenda items, may participate in meetings using cellphones, electronic tablets, computers or other electronic devices.

The resolution also states that Smith, City Clerk Diane Whitbey, City Attorney Amy Fields and commission chairmen will be physically present at the place where the meeting is held, if possible.

The meetings can be viewed live on the city's website and Facebook page, and Smith encouraged the public to watch the broadcasts in order to promote social distancing. Any person wishing to be heard on an agenda item or during public comments must email the city clerk no later than two hours before the start of the meeting.

"Great job, you guys. We finished two meetings in 52 minutes," Smith said while thanking the city's information technology department.

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance Monday that will add the Laman Plaza into the parks and recreation system.

The Laman Library has managed the plaza at Pershing Boulevard and Orange Street, but the organization requested that the city resume maintenance of the area.

The ordinance stated that the addition of Laman Plaza into the North Little Rock parks and recreation system will enhance the area in the vicinity of the Laman Library and the North Little Rock Community Center, as well as provide additional recreational facilities.

"I am thrilled Parks and Rec will be taking over," Council Member Debi Ross said. "It needs to be kept up with."

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance that would waive the penalty for businesses that don't renewed their licenses between April 1 and July 1 because of financial loss during the pandemic.

The ordinance states that a temporary suspension of the penalty is in the best interest of the city. It will allow businesses the opportunity to recoup monetary losses experienced during the pandemic. The penalty is 25% of the fee charged for a business license, rising to 50% for payments made after July 1.

The temporary waiver is necessary to ensure growth and development within the city, according to the ordinance.

