The Nation in Brief

Virus delay sought for census deadlines

The Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak, a move that if approved would push back timetables for releasing data used to draw congressional and legislative districts, the chairman of the House oversight committee said Monday.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said administration officials were asking that all field operations be postponed until June 1 and that the deadline for wrapping up the nation's head count be pushed back until Oct. 31.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked Congress on Monday to grant his department a 120-day extension of statutory deadlines as a result of the outbreak. He said field operations will be delayed until June 1, and the deadline for finishing the head count would be pushed back from the end of July because of the pandemic.

Maloney said in a statement that the administration also is seeking to delay the deadline for delivering state population counts used for apportionment -- the process of carving up congressional districts -- from the end of this year to the end of next April.

The administration also is seeking to push back the deadline for giving states data for redistricting from next March to next July, the statement added.

The Census Bureau said in a statement that the goal of the delays would be to ensure a complete and accurate count. It has suspended field data collection activities in March because of the outbreak. It said Monday that 70 million households, some 48% of the total, have already responded to the questionnaire.

High court to teleconference 10 cases

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump's bid to shield his tax and other financial records.

The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.

The court will hear 10 cases in all between May 4 and May 13. In addition to fights over subpoenas for Trump's financial records, they include two cases about whether presidential electors are required to cast their Electoral College ballots for the candidate who won their state.

The justices and the lawyers arguing the cases all will participate remotely. The court said a live audio feed will be provided to news organizations, which will be able to relay the arguments in real time.

The court has never livestreamed courtroom arguments and only rarely has it made the audio available on the same day. Cameras also are not allowed in the courtroom.

Trump campaign sues over virus TV ad

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has gone to court to block a Wisconsin TV station from running an anti-Trump commercial that pieces together audio clips of the president talking about the coronavirus outbreak in a way the campaign argues is misleading and false.

The ad by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA features a series of soundbites in which Trump downplayed the threat posed by the virus, while a chart that is splashed across the screen gradually begins to shoot upward as cases of the virus skyrocketed across the U.S.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by the Trump campaign in Wisconsin state court, alleges the ad splices together the clips in a way that makes it appear as though the president said the virus was a "hoax." Trump's campaign argues that the president did not call the virus itself a "hoax," but was instead referring to Democrats who have politicized his handling of it.

Priorities USA says the ad uses Trump's own words to show how he downplayed the spread of covid-19 for months while the number of infected Americans increased exponentially.

A person who answered the phone at the WJFW-TV in northern Wisconsin declined to comment.

Georgia gun-license halt prompts suit

ATLANTA -- A gun-rights group is suing over what it says in an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the chief judge of the Georgia Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency and instructed courts statewide to "suspend all but essential court functions." Among the resulting limitations listed on the Fulton County Probate Court's website was a suspension of the acceptance of applications for weapons carry licenses.

On Thursday, GeorgiaCarry.Org and Fulton County resident Sara Carter filed a federal lawsuit against Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia law says gun owners don't need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to order Toomer to accept Carter's weapons license application and to prohibit Toomer from refusing to accept weapons carry license applications.

