WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; cases rise to 1,480

Governor Asa Hutchinson answers questions from media during an update regarding Arkansass COVID-19 response, Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020. The briefing was held at the governor's conference room at the state capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 1,480 up five from the previous day's reported total, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

