Arkansas lawmakers give initial approval to budget plan

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:29 p.m.
Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday gave initial approval to the state's budget as they near the end of the session in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion Revenue Stabilization Act, which details the state's spending priorities for the coming year. Legislative leaders plan to wrap up the session on Thursday.

Finance officials have cut their forecast of how much money the state is expected to bring in by about $205 million because of the pandemic.

Lawmakers have been meeting in two separate locations during the coronavirus outbreak, with the House using a basketball arena instead of its chamber at the Capitol. The Senate is still meeting at the Capitol, but has restricted the number of members allowed on the floor.

