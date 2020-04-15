Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found in LR home's backyard

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Police are investigating after a body was found outside a Little Rock home early Tuesday.

The body was discovered in the backyard at 7325 Twin Oaks Road shortly after 3 a.m., police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

According to a Twitter post by the department, officers found it when they surrounded the area while responding to a call about a woman receiving a gunshot in the hand. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the backyard where the body was found.

Barnes said the body appeared to be burned and police couldn't immediately identify the victim.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The agency's SWAT team was called to check the residence and found nobody inside, police said. Detectives were working to get a warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Barnes.

Metro on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Body found in LR home's backyard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT