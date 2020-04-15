Body found in LR home's backyard

Police are investigating after a body was found outside a Little Rock home early Tuesday.

The body was discovered in the backyard at 7325 Twin Oaks Road shortly after 3 a.m., police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

According to a Twitter post by the department, officers found it when they surrounded the area while responding to a call about a woman receiving a gunshot in the hand. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the backyard where the body was found.

Barnes said the body appeared to be burned and police couldn't immediately identify the victim.

The agency's SWAT team was called to check the residence and found nobody inside, police said. Detectives were working to get a warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Barnes.

Metro on 04/15/2020