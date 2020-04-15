Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Burned body found outside home identified as Little Rock man

by William Sanders | Today at 4:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A burned body found Tuesday by Little Rock Police has been identified as a 53-year-old Little Rock man, police said Wednesday.

Karl Lewis was identified Wednesday by the state medical examiner's office. Police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to a news release from Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to 7318 Twin Oaks Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers discovered Lewis' burned body outside of the residence.

Officers also found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 7325 Twin Oaks Rd.

James Johnson, 58, who lives at 7318 Twin Oaks Road, is listed as a suspect in the police report about the shooting but not in the police report regarding the body found on the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT