Burned body found outside home identified as Little Rock man

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A burned body found Tuesday by Little Rock Police has been identified as a 53-year-old Little Rock man, police said Wednesday.

Karl Lewis was identified Wednesday by the state medical examiner's office. Police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to a news release from Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to 7318 Twin Oaks Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers discovered Lewis' burned body outside of the residence.

Officers also found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 7325 Twin Oaks Rd.

James Johnson, 58, who lives at 7318 Twin Oaks Road, is listed as a suspect in the police report about the shooting but not in the police report regarding the body found on the property.